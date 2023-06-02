FIH Pro League 2023: Great Britain vs India preview, head-to-head, prediction and streaming details

The FIH Pro League 2023 continues to captivate hockey fans worldwide with its thrilling matches showcasing the sport's best players. The upcoming match between Great Britain and India is one of the edition's most anticipated clashes. These two teams have a rich history and a deep rivalry, which adds an extra layer of excitement to their on-field battles.

India had previously lost 4-2 to Great Britain in their previous meeting. This result serves as a motivator for both teams as they enter this rematch looking for redemption or to maintain their dominance. Fans eagerly await the clash between these two formidable sides, hoping to see a display of skill, strategy, and fierce competition.

We will give a thorough preview of the game in this article, complete with significant information, head-to-head data, and a prediction for this pivotal match.

India's FIH Pro League campaign got off to a rocky start with consecutive defeats to Belgium and the United Kingdom. In this crucial game, the Indian team, led by new coach Craig Fulton, will be eager to reverse their fortunes. Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, two seasoned players, will be expected to take the initiative and motivate the team to victory.

Great Britain vs India Match Details

Match: Great Britain vs India

Date & Time: Saturday, 3rd June 2023 05:10 PM (IST)

Venue: Tennis Centre in London, United Kingdom

Great Britain vs India Head to Head

In international hockey, Great Britain and India have a long and illustrious history together. While their matches have frequently been fierce, Great Britain has a vastly superior head-to-head record.

Matches Played: 133

India: 25

Great Britain: 87

Draws: 21

Great Britain vs India Squads

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh, Hardik Singh (Vice Captain), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh.

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, James Mazarelo, Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Calum Douglas, Yuvraj Bhuhi, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Jack Turner, Timothy Nurse, Matthew Ramshaw, Nick Park, Scott Duncan, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, David Condon, James Albery, Stuart Rushmere, James Oates, Jacob Draper, James Gall, Harry Martin, Ian Sloan, Rhys Smith, Phil Roper, Edward Way, Tom Sorsby, Taylor Samuel, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley, Will Calnan, Liam Ansell, Lee Morton, Peter Scott, Christoper Griffiths

Great Britain vs India Probable XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Sukhjeet Singh

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, Liam Sanford, Brendan Creed, Timothy Nurse, David Ames, Zachary Wallace, Jack Waller, James Albery, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Rupert Shipperley

Great Britain vs India Match Prediction

Great Britain enters this match as the favourite given its recent performance and the significance of the situation. They have a strong team that can outperform their opponents, and they have demonstrated excellent performances in previous games. India will undoubtedly put up a fight, though, and their tenacity and tenacity cannot be understated.

The final result of this game will be determined by the teams' strategies, field execution, and individual moments of brilliance. Fans can anticipate a fierce struggle between two talented teams as they compete for the FIH Pro League championship.

Great Britain vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2

Live Streaming: FanCode & Watch Hockey

