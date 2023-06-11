FIH Pro League 2023: India vs Argentina preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India (IND) and Argentina (ARG) will be locking horns against each other in the 47th match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23. This match will be played at the Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands on Sunday, June 11.

India are not having a great time in the current leg as they have lost both of their games against the hosts Netherlands. The table toppers will be hoping to end the leg on a high as they currently sit firmly on top of the points table with 27 points and a goal difference of +8, winning seven of their 15 games so far.

Argentina, on the other hand, had a horrible start to the leg as they suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss against the Indian team. The team will be looking for redemption in the reverse fixture on Sunday as they are currently placed fifth in the points table with 13 points and a goal difference of -12, winning just two of their 13 games so far.

India vs Argentina Match Details

Match: India vs Argentina, Match 47, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 11, 2023, at 9:10 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

India vs Argentina Head to Head

At the international level, both teams have faced each other 57 times, where the Indian teams hold an edge with 31 wins, while Argentina emerged victorious on 20 occasions. Six games between both teams have ended in a draw.

Matches Played - 57

India Won - 31

Argentina Won - 20

Draws - 6

India vs Argentina Probable XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Juan Catan, Nicolas Keenan, Nicolas Cicileo, Nicolas della Torre, Lucas Toscani, Federico Monja, Matias Rey, Thomas Habif, Augustin Mazzilli, Tomas Domene

India vs Argentina Match Prediction

In their previous encounter, the Indian team registered a dominating 3-0 victory against Argentina. Therefore, India will start the game as firm favorites and are expected to edge out Argentina and finish the leg on top of the points table.

Match Prediction: India to win Match 47 of the Men’s Pro League 2022-23.

India vs Argentina Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2

Live Streaming: FanCode & Watch Hockey

