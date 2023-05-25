FIH Pro League 2023: India vs Belgium preview, head-to-head, prediction and streaming details

Belgium (BEL) will lock horns with India (IND) in the 37th match of the Men’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place in London on Friday, May 26.

Belgium will be looking to start the new leg with a win in their opening fixture. The team is currently placed seventh in the points table with six points, having won two of their four games so far.

A lot of onus will be on the likes of Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer and Tom Boon to help the team get off to a winning start.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be looking to continue their dominance in the upcoming leg as well. They currently sit comfortably at the top of the points table with 19 points, winning five of their eight games so far.

The team will be banking on the likes of Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay to step up for the team in this important fixture.

Belgium vs India Match Details:

Match: Belgium vs India

Date & Time: May 26, 2023, at 7:10 pm IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Belgium vs India Head to Head

Both teams have played 87 games against each other at the international level, with Belgium winning 22 games and India winning 50 games. 15 games between both teams ended in a draw.

Total Matches Played - 87

Belgium Won - 22

India Won - 50

Draw - 15

Belgium vs India Squads

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Loic van Doren, Simon Vandenbroucke, Boris Feldheim, Pierre De Gratie, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Arthur van Doren, Arthur de Sloover, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Nicolas Poncelet, Maxime Van Oost, Augustin Raemdonck, Guillaume Van Marcke, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Simon Gougnard, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Victor Wegnez, Anotoine Kina, Tobias Biekens, Arno Van Dessel, Dylan Englebert, Roman Duvekot, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Florent van Aubel, Tanguy Cosyns, William Ghislain, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Tommy Willems, Nelson Onana, Jeremy Wilbers, Guillermo Hainaut, Thomas Crols, Guillaume Hellin

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Mandeep Mor, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Simranjeet Singh

Belgium vs India Probable XI

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Arthur van Doren, Arthur de Sloover, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Simon Gougnard, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon, Florent van Aubel

India

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Sukhjeet Singh

Belgium vs India Match Prediction

Both teams have announced a strong squad for the tournament and a close game is expected in the opening fixture of the leg.

However, the Indian team have been more consistent in the recent games and will start the game as firm favourites.

Match Prediction: India to win Match 37 of the Men’s FIH Pro League.

Belgium vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

