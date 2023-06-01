FIH Pro League 2023: India vs Belgium preview, head-to-head, prediction and streaming details

The FIH Pro League 2022-23 continues to deliver exciting matches, and the upcoming match between Belgium and India is set to add another chapter to their heated rivalry. The Indian men's hockey team will play Belgium in the United Kingdom as part of their European tour.

India's FIH Pro League campaign got off to a shaky start, losing to Belgium and the United Kingdom in quick succession. The Indian team will be eager to turn their fortunes around in this crucial match. With a new coach, Craig Fulton, at the helm, they will hope Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh to lead the charge and inspire the team to victory.

Belgium, the reigning Olympic champion, have demonstrated their dominance in recent years and will be formidable opponents in this match. The Belgian team has a strong defensive unit, led by Vincent Vanasch in goal.

Belgium's formidable lineup is bolstered by the attacking prowess of Cedric Charlier and Tom Boon, making them a force to be reckoned with.

India vs Belgium Match Details

Match: Belgium vs India

Date & Time: Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:10 pm IST

Venue: Great Britain Tennis Centre in London, United Kingdom

India vs Belgium Head to Head

Hockey rivals Belgium and India have a long history together. India currently hold the advantage with 50 victories, while Belgium have won 24 games. The remaining 15 matches ended in draws.

Matches Played: 89

India: 50 wins

Belgium: 24 wins

Draws: 15

India vs Belgium Squads

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh, Hardik Singh (Vice Captain), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, and Simranjeet Singh.

Belgium

Biekens Tobias, Boccard Gauthier, Boon Tom, Cosyns Tanguy, Crols Thomas, De Kerpel Nicolas, De Sloover Arthur, Denayer Felix, Dohmen John-John, Duvekot Roman, Ghislain William, Hainaut Guillermo, Hellin Guillaume, Luypaert Loïck, Onana Nelson, Poncelet Nicolasn, Stockbroekx Thibeau, Stockbroekx Emmanuel, Van Dessel Arno, Van Doren Loïck, Vandenbroucke Simon, and Wegnez Victor.

India vs Belgium Probable XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, and Sukhjeet Singh

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Loick Luypaert, Arthur van Doren, Arthur de Sloover, Felix Denayer, John John Dohmen, Simon Gougnard, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon, and Florent van Aubel.

India vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium and India's match is expected to be a fiercely competitive contest because both teams are determined to win. Belgium has an advantage due to their recent success and strong team dynamics, but India will be desperate to recover from two straight defeats and should not be underrated.

Expect a closely fought battle, with Belgium's depth and experience ultimately winning out in a close victory.

India vs Belgium Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

