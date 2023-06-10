FIH Pro League 2023: Netherlands vs India preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

Netherlands (NED) and India (IND) are all set to square off against each other in the 46th match of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands will play host to this exciting game on Saturday, June 10.

In their previous clash, the Netherlands and India met in the opening fixture of the leg, where the home team secured a comfortable 4-1 victory. Now, the Indian team is determined to seek retribution in the reverse fixture.

After winning their first game, the home team succumbed to their first defeat of the home leg as they registered a humiliating 7- 2 defeat against Australia. The home team will be looking to get back to winning ways as they are currently struggling at the bottom half of the points table with eight points, winning just two of their six games so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian team made a strong comeback in the next game as they thrashed Argentina 3-0 in a one-sided game. With seven wins and three losses from 14 games, India have reclaimed their top spot in the points table with 27 points and a goal difference of +9.

Netherlands vs India Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs India, Match 46, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 10, 2023, Saturday, at 9:10 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Netherlands vs India Head to Head

At the international level, both teams have squared off against each other in 100 games, where the Netherlands emerged victorious in 50 games, while the Indian team won 34 games. 26 games between both teams ended in a draw.

Matches Played - 110

Netherlands Won - 50

India Won - 34

Draws - 26

Netherlands vs India Probable XI

Netherlands

Pirmin Blaak, Thijs van Dam, Severiano van Ass, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Joep de Mol, Tijmen Reyenga, Justen Blok, David Huussen, Jair van der Horst

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay

Netherlands vs India Match Prediction

The Indian team will be high on confidence after reclaiming their top spot in the points table with a dominating 3-0 victory over Argentina, while the Netherlands will be looking to forget the 7-2 humiliation against Australia and make a strong comeback in the next game.

Therefore, India will start the game as slight favorites but beating the hosts in front of their fans will not be a walk in the park for Harmanpreet and company.

Match Prediction: India to win Match 46 of the Men’s Pro League 2022-23.

Netherlands vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2

Live Streaming: FanCode & Watch Hockey

Poll : Who will win the match? Netherlands India 0 votes