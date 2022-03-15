×
Create
Notifications

FIH Pro League: 2nd batch of Argentina men's hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar ahead of matches against India

The Argentina men&#039;s hockey team in Bhubaneswar (Pic Credit: Hockey India)
The Argentina men's hockey team in Bhubaneswar (Pic Credit: Hockey India)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 07:34 PM IST
News

The second batch of the Argentinian men's hockey team landed in Bhubaneswar ahead of their two-legged tie against India for the FIH Pro League 2021/22 matches scheduled for later this week at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium. The first set of the Argentinian men's hockey team landed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Saturday (March 13).

The Indian hockey team has had mixed results in the ongoing FIH Pro League with four wins and two losses from six matches and is currently placed second behind the Netherlands with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Argentina have won one out of their two matches against Belgium and both their matches against England. They are in sixth place with three wins from four matches so far.

After going down to Spain last night the Indian men team are at second position on the points table at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #hockeyatitsbest #HockeyIndia @sports_odisha @CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI https://t.co/aqJOGzkIAX

Earlier, the FIH Pro League matches between India and Germany were canceled due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the German camp. The matches were scheduled to be held on March 12 and 13.

Upon their arrival in India, Argentina's head coach Mariano Ronconi spoke about the team's performance so far in the hockey tournament and also about the Indian team and their positives.

"India have been coming strong over the last few years. They have also been getting some good results in every tournament they have played in. India have fast and very skillful players and they are also very strong on penalty corners."

The coach further added:

"We have performed well so far in the FIH Pro League 2021/22. Of course, there are always things to work and improve on. Our main objective is to build a new and competitive team, and we are moving in the right direction. We expect to play our own game, and keep growing as a team. Hopefully, we will switch on our defensive and offensive systems well and get the points."
The weekend is approaching, and the excitement is building as another nine members from the Argentina Men's squad arrive; and en route to the hotel!#IndiaKaGame #hockeyatitsbest #HockeyIndia #FIHProLeague @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @ArgFieldHockey https://t.co/cdKabwDtNe

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings

Match: India vs Argentina, Match 1

Date: March 19, 2022 Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Match: India vs Argentina, Match 2

Date: March 20, 2022 Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: FIH Pro League: Indian women's hockey team beats Germany 3-0 in shoot-out

Edited by Steffi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी