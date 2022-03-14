FIH Pro League: Indian women's hockey team beats Germany 3-0 in shoot-out

The Indian women’s hockey team bounced back to overwhelm Germany 3-0 in a shoot-out during the second match of the two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League. The contest took place at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday (March 13).

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Germany in a shoot-out during their first match on Saturday (March 12).

It was through Felicia Wiedermann that World No. 5 Germany took the lead in the 29th minute from a penalty corner. However, Nisha provided India with the opportunity to level the scores at 1-1 in the 40th minute through a field goal.

India earned three penalty corners in the match but failed to convert any of them while Germany converted one from the five PCs they earned in the match.

Kumari Sangita, Tete Salima and Sonika struck for India during the shoot-out, while Lilly Stoffelsma, Lena Frerichs and Sara Strauss failed to score for Germany.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia The low sticks and high spirits paid off! An exciting show put up by Hockey India Women’s team in the shootouts at the clash against Germany counterparts today, 13 March 2022 at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The low sticks and high spirits paid off! An exciting show put up by Hockey India Women’s team in the shootouts at the clash against Germany counterparts today, 13 March 2022 at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. https://t.co/jyLQAqBtfb

With this win, the Indian women's hockey team moved up one place to occupy the second spot in the FIH Pro League points table with 12 points from six games, below Argentina (12 points from four matches).

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings

The Indian women's hockey team will take on England in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Match: India vs England

Date: April 2, 2022 Timings: 5:00 pm IST

Match: India vs England

Date: April 3, 2022 Timings: 5:00 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

