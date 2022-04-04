FIH Pro League: Amit Rohidas relishing his role as Indian hockey team captain

The Indian hockey team's new skipper Amit Rohidas has been leading the team with renewed vigor and confidence since taking over the reigns from Manpreet Singh.

Amit Rohidas has led the Indian team in the FIH Pro League and has had a successful stint so far. Under his leadership, India have jumped to the top spot in the FIH Pro League points table.

Speaking about his role as a captain, Rohidas said it has been an enjoyable and learning experience for him.

"I am enjoying leading the team as captain. It has been a great learning experience for me. But, more than that, everyone in the team wants to play for the benefit of the team, and that has been a really good thing to see in the past few games," Amit Rohidas said.

Amit Rohidas confident of team's skills, preparation

Rohidas led the team to a double delight over the last weekend (April 2 and 3) guiding his team to two wins over England in as many matches.

The Indian team won the first match 3-2 in a shoot-out and did better in the second, winning 4-3 in regulation time.

Rohidas said the wins over England have given the players a great deal of confidence.

"We have gained a lot of confidence. Everybody in the team is making their contribution and we are showing a great team effort," Rohidas said.

India will next play Germany in their FIH Pro League matches on April 14 and 15 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The India vs Germany matches were scheduled to take place on March 12 and 13 but had to be postponed due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the German team. The revised dates were announced over the weekend.

India currently lead the FIH Pro League points table with 21 points from 10 matches, with Germany second with 17 points from eight matches.

Also Read: Women's Junior World Cup 2022: India beat Germany 2-1 to secure quarterfinals berth

Edited by Parimal