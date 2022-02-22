FIH Pro League: India vs Spain schedule, streaming details

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Spain in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The matches are slated to take place on February 26-27 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

The Indian hockey team has had an incredible outing so far in the ongoing FIH Pro League, with three wins from four matches.

Meanwhile, having lost both their opening matches against England earlier this month, the Spanish hockey team will look to recoup.

The Indian men's hockey team kickstarted its campaign with a convincing 5-0 win against France and a 10-2 win against South Africa in the FIH Pro League.

However, the Men in Blue also suffered a 2-5 defeat against lower-ranked France.

Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals to help India bounce back with a 10-2 win over South Africa in their fourth match.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia and add some valuable points to our kitty!



A quick glance at the points table after our sensational win over the hosts!



#IndiaKaGame A roaring comeback from our #MenInBlue as we rockand add some valuable points to our kitty!A quick glance at the points table after our sensational win over the hosts! A roaring comeback from our #MenInBlue as we rock 🇿🇦 and add some valuable points to our kitty! 🔥A quick glance at the points table after our sensational win over the hosts! 🎉#IndiaKaGame https://t.co/E2d03mfaSI

FIH Pro League: Indian Hockey men's squad

Here's the full 20-member Indian squad that will compete against Spain.

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh and Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dipsan Tirkey.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, and Akashdeep Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek.

Standbys: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Dilpreet Singh

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: India vs Spain

Date: February 26, 2022 Timings: 7:30 pm IST

Match: India vs Spain

Date: February 27, 2022 Timings: 7:30 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches will be shown live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Matches will also be shown live on Hotstar.

Also read: PR Sreejesh wins World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 award

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee