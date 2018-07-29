FIH Women’s World Cup 2018: India qualify for the playoffs with a 1-1 draw against USA

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 197 // 29 Jul 2018, 23:49 IST

Indian women draw with USA , qualify for playoffs

The Indian women’s team qualified for the playoffs stage with a 1-1 draw in their last league match of the Women’s World Cup played at Lee Valley Hockey Stadium, London on Sunday. It was a good performance by the Indian team who played aggressive hockey and despite conceding the first goal, they came back, levelling the scores.

In the first quarter, Indian women’s team dominated the possession with an early penalty corner in the 5th minute but could not convert it into a goal. USA came back strongly to dominate the Indian team. In the 11th minute, a great field goal by Paolino gave USA a 1-0 lead. India earned 2 more penalty corners but could not convert them. At the end of the first quarter, USA led 1-0.

The second quarter saw United States of America dominating possession but the Indian defence was solid. In the 18th minute, India earned their 4th penalty corner but it was blocked by Briggs. USA continued their domination with 2 penalty corners but was not able to take advantage. At the half time mark, USA still led 1-0.

In the third quarter, the Indian women’s team got off to a perfect start as Rani Rampal scored a brilliant equalizer goal from a penalty corner in the 31st minute. After scoring the goal, the Indian team continued their aggression but was not able to get the lead. The third quarter ended with the scores level at 1-1.

In the deciding quarter, India earned a penalty corner in the 47th minute but were well saved by Briggs. USA tried their best to score the winner but the Indian defence was solid. It was a superb performance by the Indian defence that showed great composure after conceding the lead.

Indian women held USA to a 1-1 draw. With this, they move to 2 points with a better goal difference than USA. They will most probably play a crossover match against Italy on 31st July.