FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India will take on Spain in crossover match; Indian squad, schedule, timings, live streaming details

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Spain, who finished second in Pool C in a cross-over match at the ongoing 2022 FIH Women's World Cup.

India are placed third behind New Zealand and England in the FIH Women's World Cup pool B points table with two points from three matches, including two draws and one loss.

India kickstarted their World Cup campaign with a pulsating 1-1 draw against England on July 3. They then secured a 1-1 draw against China in their second match on July 5.

Meanwhile, India, despite a commendable effort, lost to New Zealand in their third Pool B match on July 7. The team's hard work, though, was in a losing effort, as the Savita-led Indian team suffered a 3-4 defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India squad

Here's the full India squad for the ongoing FIH Women's World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam;

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita;

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete;

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Indian women's hockey upcoming fixtures

India will now take on Spain, who finished second in Pool C in the cross-over match of the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup at Estadio Olímpic de Terrassa, Spain.

India vs Spain:

Date: July 10, 2022 Timings: 9:30 pm (Local time)

Match Date and Timing according to Indian Standard Time (IST)

Date: July 11, 2022 Timings: 01:00am

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Streaming details

All the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup matches are being telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

