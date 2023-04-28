GBR vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – April 29th, 2023

Great Britain (GBR) will be up against Australia (AUS) in the 35th match of the Men’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium in Christchurch on April 29.

Great Britain have performed significantly well in the current leg, having won three games on the trot. With a massive 6-1 victory against the hosts, the team has climbed to second place in the points table with 18 points and a goal difference of +12.

After a disappointing start, the Australian team has returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 victory over the hosts in the previous game. The team will be looking to end the leg on a high. The Aussies currently stand fifth in the points table with 11 points and a goal difference of 0.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain vs Australia, Match 35, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: April 29, 2023, at 10:10 am IST

Venue: Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

Squads to choose from

Great Britain

Oliver Payne, David Ames, Peter Scott, Brendan Creed, Will Calnan, Liam Sanford, Lee Morton, Rupert Shipperley, Christoper Griffiths, Nicholas Bandurak, Sam Ward, Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Phil Roper, Liam Ansell, James Mazarelo, Jack Turner, James Gall, Harry Martin, Ian Sloan, Scott Duncan, Zachary Wallace, Timothy Nurse, Jack Waller, Nick Park, Tom Sorsby, Matthew Ramshaw, David Condon, James Albery, Rhys Smith, Edward Way, David Goodfield, James Oates, Stuart Rushmere, Taylor Samuel, Jacob Draper

Australia

Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Ky Willott, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Nathan Ephraums, Jack Welch, Jake Whetton, James Collins, Benjamin Rennie, Joshua Beltz, Ashleigh Thomas, Mitchell Nicholson, Hayden Beltz, Craig Marais, Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Dylan Martin, Tom Craig, Blake Govers, Tim Brand, Ben Staines, Anand Gupte, Davis Atkin, Flynn Ogilvie, Damon Steffens, Tom Wickham, Samuel Gray, Jack Holland, Andrew Charter, Corey Weyer, Joshua Simmonds, Christian Starkie, Joel Rintala, Fred Gray, Jed Snowden, Daine Richards, Tom Harvie, Connar, Ehren Hazell, Daniel Beale

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain

James Mazarelo, James Albery, Liam Sanford, David Ames, Jacob Draper, Lee Morton, Tom Sorsby, Rupert Shipperley, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward

Australia

Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Ky Willott, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Nathan Ephraums, Jack Welch, Jake Whetton, James Collins

GBR vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Mazarelo, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Zach Wallace, James Albery, Lachlan Sharp, Jack Welch, Sam Ward, Nathan Ephraums

Captain: Tim Howard, Vice-Captain: Aran Zalewski

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Mazarelo, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Zach Wallace, David Ames, Lachlan Sharp, Jack Welch, Sam Ward, Nathan Ephraums

Captain: Eddie Ockenden, Vice-Captain: Jack Welch

