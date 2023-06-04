GBR-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – June 4, 2023

Great Britain Women (GBR-W) will lock horns with Belgium Women (BEL-W) in the 42nd match of the Women’s FIH Pro League. The London Stadium in Great Britain will be hosting this encounter on Sunday, June 4.

Great Britain Women are currently having a great time in the home leg as they have lost just once in their previous three games, including a 4-3 win against China in the previous game. The hosts are currently placed third in the points table with 15 points and a goal difference of -4, having won five of their 11 games so far.

Belgium Women, on the other hand, are on a roll at the moment as they have won three games on the trot, including a 3-1 win against China in the previous game. They will be looking to end this note on a perfect note as they currently stand one place below their rivals with 14 points and a goal difference of +4.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain Women vs Belgium Women, Match 42, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 4, 2023, at 7:40 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

Great Britain Women

Sabbie Heesh, Maddie Hinch, Miriam Pritchard, Amy Tennant, Jessica Buchanan, Evie Wood, Mila Welch, Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Laura Unsworth, Amy Costello, Darcy Bourne, Fiona Crackles, Shona McCallin, Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Tessa Howard, Sophie Hamilton, Peel Flora, Martha Taylor, Llily Walker, Sarah Robertson, Elena Rayer, Sarah Jones, Jennifer Eadie, Alexandra Malzer, Olivia Hamilton, Kate Axford, Lily Owsley, Elizabeth Neal, Isabelle Petter, Charlotte Watson, Holly Hunt, Jo Hunter, Fiona Burnet

Belgium Women

Aisling D’Hooghe, Elena Sotgiu, Elodie Picard, Maite Bussels, Pauline Ryck, Judith Vandermeiren, Abi Raye, Emma Puvrez, Lien Hillewaert, Lucie Breyne, Tiphaine Duquesne, Ambre Ballenghien, Helene Brasseur, Anne Sophie Borre, Vanessa Blockmans, Elizabeth Mommens, Carolien Jakus, Barbara Nelen, Alix Gerniers, Pauline Leclef, Michelle Strujik, Justine Rasir, Delphine Marien, Loes Palfiet, Camille Belis, Perrine De Clerck, Lisa Moors, Louise Versavel, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Alexia T'Serstevens, Charlotte Englebert, Shaunda Ikegwuonu, Astrid Bonami, Emily White, and Chloe Dehalle.

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain Women

Sabbie Heesh, Laura Roper, Hannah Martin, Elena Rayer, Giselle Ansley, Isabelle Petter, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Lily Owsley, Peel Flora, Llily Walker, Elizabeth Neal

Belgium Women

Elodie Picard, Charlotte Englebert, Judith Vandermeiren, Emma Puvrez, Alix Gerniers, Michelle Strujik, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Astrid Bonami, Helene Brasseur, Alexia T'Serstevens, Lucie Breyne

GBR-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sabbie Heesh, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Emma Puvrez, Hannah Martin, Sarah Robertson, Michelle Strujik, Alix Gerniers, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Lily Owsley, Isabelle Petter

Captain: Hannah Martin, Vice-Captain: Lily Owsley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabbie Heesh, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Emma Puvrez, Hannah Martin, Sarah Robertson, Michelle Strujik, Barbara Nelen, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Lily Owsley, Isabelle Petter

Captain: Giselle Ansley, Vice-Captain: Stephanie Vanden Borre

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's GBR-W vs BEL-W Dream11 contest? Giselle Ansley Stephanie Vanden Borre 0 votes