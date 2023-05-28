GBR-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – May 28, 2023

Great Britain Women (GBR-W) will take on Belgium Women (BEL-W) in the 39th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at the London Stadium in Great Britain on May 28.

Great Britain had a perfect start to the home leg as they secured a 1-0 win against China Women in their opening fixture. Hannah Martin scored the decisive goal of the match as the home team climbed to fifth place in the points table with 12 points and a goal difference of -4

After going winless for four consecutive games, Belgium Women finally opened their account in the competition as they thrashed the China Women 3-1 in the opening fixture. With this impressive victory, the team climbed to seventh place in the points table with eight points and a goal difference of -1.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain Women vs Belgium Women, Match 39, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: May 28, 2023, at 7:40 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

Great Britain Women

Sabbie Heesh, Maddie Hinch, Miriam Pritchard, Amy Tennant, Jessica Buchanan, Evie Wood, Mila Welch, Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Laura Unsworth, Amy Costello, Darcy Bourne, Fiona Crackles, Shona McCallin, Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Tessa Howard, Sophie Hamilton, Peel Flora, Martha Taylor, Llily Walker, Sarah Robertson, Elena Rayer, Sarah Jones, Jennifer Eadie, Alexandra Malzer, Olivia Hamilton, Kate Axford, Lily Owsley, Elizabeth Neal, Isabelle Petter, Charlotte Watson, Holly Hunt, Jo Hunter, Fiona Burnet

Belgium Women

Aisling D’Hooghe, Elena Sotgiu, Elodie Picard, Maite Bussels, Pauline Ryck, Judith Vandermeiren, Abi Raye, Emma Puvrez, Lien Hillewaert, Lucie Breyne, Tiphaine Duquesne, Ambre Ballenghien, Helene Brasseur, Anne Sophie Borre, Vanessa Blockmans, Elizabeth Mommens, Carolien Jakus, Barbara Nelen, Alix Gerniers, Pauline Leclef, Michelle Strujik, Justine Rasir, Delphine Marien, Loes Palfiet, Camille Belis, Perrine De Clerck, Lisa Moors, Louise Versavel, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Alexia T'Serstevens, Charlotte Englebert, Shaunda Ikegwuonu, Astrid Bonami, Emily White, and Chloe Dehalle.

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain Women

Sabbie Heesh, Hannah Martin, Laura Roper, Amy Costello, Sarah Robertson, Isabelle Petter, Giselle Ansley, Sophie Hamilton, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Fiona Crackles, Lily Owsley

Belgium Women

Elena Sotgiu, Charlotte Englebert, Justine Rasir, Emma Puvrez, Judith Vandermeiren, Alix Gerniers, Michelle Strujik, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Vanessa Blockmans, Astrid Bonami, Helene Brasseur

GBR-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sabbie Heesh, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Emma Puvrez, Vanessa Blockmans, Hannah Martin, Sarah Robertson, Sophie Hamilton, Michelle Strujik, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Lily Owsley

Captain: Vanessa Blockmans, Vice-Captain: Giselle Ansley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabbie Heesh, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Emma Puvrez, Vanessa Blockmans, Hannah Martin, Sarah Robertson, Sophie Hamilton, Michelle Strujik, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Lily Owsley

Captain: Hannah Martin, Vice-Captain: Stephanie Vanden Borre

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's GBR-W vs BEL-W Dream11 contest? Vanessa Blockmans Hannah Martin 0 votes