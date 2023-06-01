GBR-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – June 2, 2023

Great Britain Women (GBR-W) will be up against China Women (CHN-W) in the 40th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League. This match will take place at the London Stadium in Great Britain on Friday, June 2.

Following a strong start, Great Britain succumbed to their first defeat against Belgium, losing 3-2 in the nail-biting contest. The home team will be looking to get back to winning ways as they currently stand in fifth place with 12 points and a goal difference of -5, having won four out of their 10 games so far.

China Women, on the other hand, did not have a great start to the leg as they have faced defeats in both of their games so far. Following a 3-1 loss against Belgium, they have slipped to seventh place in the points table with 10 points and a goal difference of -3, having won just two of their 10 games so far.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain Women vs China Women, Match 40, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 2, 2023, at 9.40 pm IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

Great Britain Women

Sabbie Heesh, Maddie Hinch, Miriam Pritchard, Amy Tennant, Jessica Buchanan, Evie Wood, Mila Welch, Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Laura Unsworth, Amy Costello, Darcy Bourne, Fiona Crackles, Shona McCallin, Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Tessa Howard, Sophie Hamilton, Peel Flora, Martha Taylor, Llily Walker, Sarah Robertson, Elena Rayer, Sarah Jones, Jennifer Eadie, Alexandra Malzer, Olivia Hamilton, Kate Axford, Lily Owsley, Elizabeth Neal, Isabelle Petter, Charlotte Watson, Holly Hunt, Jo Hunter, and Fiona Burnet.

China Women

Jiao Ye, Ying Zhou, Ping Liu, Xinhuan Li, Huarui Ouyang, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yangyan Gu, Liu Yang, Chencheng Liu, Ying Zhang, Jiali Chen, Qiuxia Cui, Jiaqi Li, Na Wang, Heyang Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Xiaozue Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Wen Dan, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, Yanan Xu, Jiangxin He, Yunxia Fan, Yu Zhou, Wejuan Xu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xueling Zeng, Wenyu Xu, Hong Li, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang, Xindan Zhang, Luo Tiantian, Haiyan Huang, Jinzhuang Tan, Meng Yuan, and Liyu Zhu.

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain Women

Sabbie Heesh, Laura Roper, Hannah Martin, Tessa Howard, Giselle Ansley, Isabelle Petter, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Sophie Hamilton, Lily Owsley, Peel Flora, and Grace Balsdon.

China Women

Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Liu Yang, Hong Li, Xindan Zhang, Liu Yang, Zixia Ou, Wen Dan, Yang Chen, Jiangxin He, and Chencheng Liu.

GBR-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sabbie Heesh, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Grace Balsdon, Sophie Hamilton, Wen Dan, Lily Owsley, Hong Li, and Tessa Howard.

Captain: Giselle Ansley, Vice-Captain: Zixia Ou

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sabbie Heesh, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Grace Balsdon, Hannah Martin, Wen Dan, Peel Flora, Xindan Zhang, and Tessa Howard.

Captain: Bingfeng Gu, Vice-Captain: Grace Balsdon

