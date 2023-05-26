GBR-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – May 26, 2023

Great Britain Women (GBR-W) will square off against the China Women (CHN-W) in the 37th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at the London Stadium in Great Britain on May 26.

Great Britain Women will be eager to make a strong comeback in the tournament as they gear up to play their first game of the home leg. They are currently placed sixth in the points table with nine points and a goal difference of -5, winning three of their eight games so far.

Meanwhile, the China Women are also struggling at the moment and they will be looking to start the new leg on a positive note. They are currently placed just one place above their rivals with 10 points and a goal difference of 0, winning two of their eight games so far.

Match Details

Match: Great Britain Women vs China Women, Match 37, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: May 26, 2023, at 9:40 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

Great Britain Women

Sabbie Heesh, Maddie Hinch, Miriam Pritchard, Amy Tennant, Jessica Buchanan, Evie Wood, Mila Welch, Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Laura Unsworth, Amy Costello, Darcy Bourne, Fiona Crackles, Shona McCallin, Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Tessa Howard, Sophie Hamilton, Peel Flora, Martha Taylor, Llily Walker, Sarah Robertson, Elena Rayer, Sarah Jones, Jennifer Eadie, Alexandra Malzer, Olivia Hamilton, Kate Axford, Lily Owsley, Elizabeth Neal, Isabelle Petter, Charlotte Watson, Holly Hunt, Jo Hunter, Fiona Burnet

China Women

Jiao Ye, Ying Zhou, Ping Liu, Xinhuan Li, Huarui Ouyang, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yangyan Gu, Liu Yang, Chencheng Liu, Ying Zhang, Jiali Chen, Qiuxia Cui, Jiaqi Li, Na Wang, Heyang Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Xiaozue Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Wen Dan, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, Yanan Xu, Jiangxin He, Yunxia Fan, Yu Zhou, Wejuan Xu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xueling Zeng, Wenyu Xu, Hong Li, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang, Xindan Zhang, Luo Tiantian, Haiyan Huang, Jinzhuang Tan, Meng Yuan, Liyu Zhu

Probable Playing XI

Great Britain Women

Sabbie Heesh, Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Laura Unsworth, Hannah Martin, Tessa Howard, Sophie Hamilton, Lily Owsley, Isabelle Petter, Elizabeth Neal

China Women

Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yangyan Gu, Liu Yang, Xiaozue Zhang, Yang Chen, Wen Dan, Hong Li, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang

GBR-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Tessa Howard, Hannah Martin, Yang Chen, Wen Dan, Jiaqi Zhong, Hong Li

Captain: Bingfeng Gu, Vice-Captain: Zixia Ou

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Tessa Howard, Hannah Martin, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang

Captain: Giselle Ansley, Vice-Captain: Tessa Howard

