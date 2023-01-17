GER vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 17

Germany will square off against Belgium in Match 16 of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, January 17.

Germany started their Hockey World Cup campaign on a positive note as they defeated Japan 3-0 in their opening fixture. They are second in the Pool B points table with three points and a goal difference of +3.

The team will be eyeing a quarter-finals spot as they gear up to face defending champions Belgium in their upcoming game.

The Belgian team also started their World Cup campaign on a high as they thrashed the Koreans 5-0 in their opening match. The defending champions have claimed the top spot in the Pool B points table with three points and a goal difference of +5.

Belgium will be looking to carry their momentum as they get set to face a competitive German team in their upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Belgium, Pool B, FIH Hockey World Cup 2023.

Date & Time: January 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Squads to choose from

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg.

Belgium

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, Vincent Vanasch, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tanguy Cosyns.

Probable Playing XI

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Tom Grambusch, Mathias Müller, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Christopher Ruhr, Justus Weigand, Teo Hinrichs, Martin Zwicker, Moritz Trompertz.

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur van Doren, Arthur de Sloover, Antoine Kina, Tom Boon, Victor Wegnez, Gauthier Boccard, Sebastien Dockier, Florent Aubel, Felix Denayer.

GER vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Tom Grambusch, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Thies Prinz, Anotine Kena, Simon Gougnard, Christopher Ruhr, Florent van Aubel.

Captain: Gonzalo Peillat | Vice-Captain: Arthur de Sloover.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Tom Grambusch, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Thies Prinz, Anotine Kena, Simon Gougnard, Christopher Ruhr, Sebastien Dockier.

Captain: Alexander Hendrickx | Vice-Captain: Thies Prinz.

