GER vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 29th, 2023

Germany will square off against Belgium in the final match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 29.

Germany continued their unbeaten run at the World Cup as they beat World Number 1 Australia 4-3 to secure a place in the finals of the tournament. The German team did not have a great start to the game as they were trailing behind by 2-0 before half-time. However, they made a stunning comeback in the second half to win.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Belgium have made it to their consecutive Hockey World Cup finals as they beat the Netherlands 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out. The Belgian team are just one step up away from reclaiming their trophy as they gear up to face a competitive German side in the final.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Belgium

Date & Time: January 29, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg.

Belgium

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, Vincent Vanasch, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Tom Boon, Sebastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tanguy Cosyns.

Probable Playing XI

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Teo Hinrichs, Christopher Ruhr, Martin Zwicker, Moritz Trompertz, Tom Grambusch, Justus Weigand.

Belgium

Vincent Vanasch, Arthur de Sloover, Antoine Kina, Tom Boon, Victor Wegnez, Gauthier Boccard, Florent Aubel, Felix Denayer, Arthur van Doren, Sebastien Dockier, Loick Luypaert.

GER vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vincent Vanasch, Arthur de Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Moritz Trompertz, Tom Boon, Florent Aubel, Cedric Charlier.

Captain: Gonzalo Peillat, Vice-Captain: Niklas Wellen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vincent Vanasch, Arthur de Sloover, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, Mats Grambusch, Victor Wegnez, Niklas Wellen, Moritz Trompertz, Tom Boon, Florent Aubel, Christopher Ruhr.

Captain: Mats Grambusch, Vice-Captain: Tom Boon

