GOLD: Instances in which the Sports Feature differs from Real Story

Eshaan Joshi
29 Aug 2018, 22:17 IST

The sports feature chronicles around the path to independent India's first gold medal at the Olympics

It has been two weeks since Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold' hit the screen. The sports feature chronicles around the path to independent India's first gold medal at the Olympics. The film evokes the emotions of patriotism, nostalgia and pride in all individuals.

Gold is centred around the determination of Indian Team Manager (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) to win an Olympic Gold in the backyard of Great Britain, their previous coloniser, defeating them at their home in front of their public and unfurl independent India's flag in the host country. While the film revolves around authentic events, the factual details differ from the real legend in certain places.

We have a look at five such instances, wherein Gold deviates from the real story :

Note: The story of the film is well known by now due to the extensive promotions. This piece does not functions as a spoiler, as the film is about the journey of Team India, which has not been discussed here.

#1 Samrat's inspiration from Major Dhyan Chand

Kunal Kapoor as Samrat in Gold

Samrat is the most celebrated player in Gold, who is the captain of the Indian team in 1936 when the film kicks off. He is shown as the heart and soul of the team, and people absolutely go berserk upon seeing him.

It is due to the never-say-die spirit of Samrat that India win the 1936 Berlin Olympics Gold in Hockey. There is quite a buzz when he enters the game circuit, even after retiring.

The inspiration of the character is taken from none other than the legendary 'Major Dhyan Chand'. Regarded as the Hockey Wizard, Chand captivated one and all with his on-field mastery. Though Team India comprised of adeptly skilled players, Dhyan Chand clearly stood out.

Dhyan Chand: The Hockey Wizard

Such was his aura, that he is believed to have stunned Adolf Hitler with his proficient exhibits. The Dutch were so awestruck by his brilliance, that on one occasion they broke his stick to see whether there was a magnet inside it ! Now that's incredible!

