Graham Reid goes with experience ahead of Pro League opener against the Netherlands

The Indians have named a full-strength side for the Pro League opener

The Indian team for the Pro League opener against the Netherlands has been announced. The hosts will take on the World Cup silver medalists at the Kalinga Stadium on January 18 and 19.

While Netherlands coach Max Caldas told Sportskeeda in an earlier interview that the Dutch will miss a few players owing to injuries, the Indians have named a full-strength squad sans an injured Varun Kumar.

Experienced midfielder Chinglensana Singh returns to the Indian team to fortify the midfield alongside captain Manpreet Singh, young Vivek Sagar, and Nilakanta Sharma.

Varun will be missed in defence and the short corner department but even so, the Indians show scant signs of weakness in either area.

Amit Rohidas, Rupinder Pal Singh, and Harmanpreet will be around to fire in the PCs and man the back lines as will Surender Kumar and Birendra Lakra.

The menacing forward line includes veteran SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, and Lalit Upadhyaya. Gurjant Singh too will hope to make merry up front as he makes his way back to an Indian outfit who will face Belgium and Australia in February.

Krishan Pathak will share goalkeeping duties with stalwart PR Sreejesh.

The Indians will be making their Pro League debut after missing out last year against a Dutch side they lost to in the World Cup quarterfinals in December 2018.

Graham Reid's team will play eight home matches at the Kalinga Stadium and eight away matches in the Pro League season.

After clashing with the three best teams in the world - Netherlands, Australia, and Belgium at home, the Indians will take on Germany and Great Britain at Berlin and London respectively before returning home to face New Zealand in May.

Argentina and Spain will host the Indians in June.

The Indian Team:

Chief Coach: Graham Reid

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Chinglensana Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, S V Sunil, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay. Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam