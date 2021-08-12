Graham Reid clinches the foreign coach debate as India win a medal in hockey after 41 years

At the turn of the century, the era of foreign coaches began in the world of hockey, and the Indian subcontinent was soon bitten by the bug big time.

For the first time in history, both India and Pakistan had men from overseas to guide the countries at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Gerhard Rach - India's first-ever overseas coach

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Pakistan brought in Dutchman Roelant Oltmans to steer the team to Athens while the Indians turned to German Gerhard Rach.

Weeks before the Games, the Indian Hockey Federation decided to appoint Rach as Head Coach of the senior Indian men's team. It was a pathbreaking decision, as the German was the first foreigner ever to occupy the position in India.

The Indians went to Athens without a specialist drag-flicker as Sandeep Singh hurt himself before the Games and the country ended up seventh in the final placings.

The iconic PC specialist returned to the team for the Lahore Champions Trophy in December 2004. However, Gerhard Rach was no longer part of the coaching set-up post the tournament, where the Indians finished fourth among six teams.

The great Australian master-coach Ric Charlesworth was appointed as technical director in 2008 but soon left, bitter and disillusioned with the Indian Hockey Federation.

Spaniard Jose Brasa did not last long, either, despite his team finishing on the podium at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and the 2010 Asian Games.

Michael Nobbs helped the Indians make it to London in 2012 - after the team had failed to qualify for the Beijing Olympics. In London, they ended up last after which the Aussie coach had to leave on account of poor health.

Dutchman Paul van Ass had a shorter stint than his predecessors, and it was left to Roelant Oltmans to become the first overseas coach to make his presence felt.

Roelant Oltamns

Oltmans makes an impact but is shown the door

Oltmans, who was appointed as the High-Performance Director in 2013 took on the role of Head Coach after van Ass' departure and took the Indians past the group stages of the 2016 Olympic competition for the first time in 41 years.

Despite the stunning achievement in Rio, Oltmans too was relieved of his duties in 2017 with fellow Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne taking over the men's team after having come to India to coach the women.

The Indians won Asia Cup gold and a Hockey World League bronze with Marijne at the helm. However, all hell broke loose after the Indians failed to win a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the Azlan Shah Cup.

Marijne was instrumental in introducing young talent with players like Vivek Sagar and Dilpreet Singh finding a place in the side. However, he was criticized for catapulting the youngsters on to the big stage too soon.

Issues revolving around Marijne's inability to comprehend Indian culture and language led to an infamous coach swap with the Dutchman shunted back to the women's team in a rather unceremnious fashion.

Foriegn to Indian - to foriegn again! The coach conundrum!

Hockey India bucked the trend of persisting with foreign coaches and appointed Harendra Singh as Chief Coach of the Indian men's team in May 2018.

Harendra thus became the first Indian to occupy the position since Olympian Joaquim Carvalho, who left his job following India's failure to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Indians, under the tutelage of Harendra Singh, very nearly beat Australia in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2018. However, all the good work came to naught as the team went on to lose the Asian Games semifinals against Malaysia.

A place in the World Cup quarterfinals too was, apparently, not enough to make up for the team's inability to book a direct ticket to Tokyo. Consequently, Harendra Singh too was shown the door in early 2019.

Harendra's ouster caused a furore amidst the Indian hockey fraternity, with Hockey India taking their time to appoint his successor. The Indians played the 2019 Azlan Shah Cup without a Chief Coach.

India v Great Britain - Hockey - Olympics: Day 9

Not many were enthused when Graham Reid - who was an assistant to Max Caldas in the Dutch camp - was appointed as the chosen one to guide the Indians into the Olympic qualifiers and beyond.

Man with the midas touch - Graham Reid

Reid had time to dig his heels in as the Indians were not part of the grueling Hockey Pro League in 2019. They went about playing tournaments like the FIH Series Finals and the Olympic qualifiers against Russia.

The Australian's first big test came in 2020 in the second edition of the Pro League. The Indians made their debut in the elite competition under him. His team was up against the likes of Netherlands, Australia and Belgium in the Pro League.

At Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, Reid's boys humbled the Dutch, winning the first-leg encounter outright and earning shootout points in the second.

The Indians managed to win the first of their two matches against world champions Belgium before going down in the second following a close contest. They also won their second leg tie against the Australians via a shootout at the same venue.

The Indians were on an absolute roll when the pandemic played spoilsport, forcing several Pro League matches to be called off. Although Reid's boys did manage to get the better of Argentina before the Tokyo Olympics.

Reid courted controversy by leaving flamboyant and temperamental striker Akashdeep Singh out of the Olympic squad. Veteran SV Sunil did not find a place in the coach's scheme of things either.

The Indians picked up full points after appearing to struggle against New Zealand in their Olympic opener. They crashed to a 1-7 defeat against the Australians a day later.

Reid's team selection was in focus midway through the Olympic competition. However, voices of dissent soon gave way to murmurs of approval soon after. The Indians won three straight games against Argentina, Spain and Japan to cruise into the knock-out stage.

A win against Great Britain, which booked Manpreet and co. a place in a historic semi-final, was more than sufficient to silence the critics.

A podium finish for the men after a long gap of 41 years now means that Graham Reid's name will go down in history as the man who resurrected Indian hockey.

The little-known Australian, who was once part of a legendary Kookaburra squad, has done what none of his predecessors could manage.

For now, the coaching debate has been firmly clinched in favor of the foreigner who replaced an Indian at the helm.

Indeed, nothing succeeds like success, as bitterness gives way to bonhomie, while the medal celebrations refuse to die down after what has been a truly long wait.

