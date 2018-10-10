Hockey 5s at 2018 Youth Olympics: India 7-1 Kenya Highlights

Indian team at Buenos Aires

India will have the toughest test of this tournament as they are going to face Australia tomorrow, which is scheduled at 2:15 AM IST.

With this win against Kenya, India have qualified for the quarter-finals of Hockey 5s tournament at Youth Olympics, 2018.

It’s all over. India have maintained their supremacy over their opponent for the third successive time. They have beaten Kenya by 7-1. Sudeep Chirmako and Rabichandra Moirangthem scored a brace each, while captain Vivek Sagar, Sanjay and Rahul Kumar Rajbhar also got their name on the score sheet.

Here are the key highlights of the match:

1.00: Two great saves from Kenya goalkeeper Samuel Silong, both from India’s Shivam Anand. India are trying to take control from right from the start.

3.05: It’s raining attacks! Rahul Kumar, Rabichandra Moirangthem and Vivek Sagar took shots from distance but denied every time.

4.18: India score! Sudeep Chirmako draw the first blood finally. It took seven shots to get the lead.

4.32: Two back to back shots from Kenya but both chances wasted.

4.40: Rabichandra Moinrangthem scores. India 2-0 Kenya. India are slowly taking control of the game.

5.22: Bad miss from Sanjay. He could’ve scored from that position.

6.37: Ouma Olando reduces the margin for Kenya. Is it the start of their comeback? They are playing well for the last two minutes deservedly got the goal.

7.22: The captain scores! India get back their two-goal lead as Vivek Sagar scores. 3-1.

8.17: Sudeep and Maninder test the opponent goal-keeper from distance.

9.49: Goal for India! 4-1. Sudeep scores again from a powerful shot. It’s almost half-time and India are already in cruise control of this match.

10.00: There’s the half-time hooter. India lead 4-1 against a lacklustre Kenya. They are surely going to win this match as their opponent having a tough time on the field.

10.44: Goal for India! 5-1. Rabichandra gets his second with the screamer from the midfield. India scored in the first minute in the second half.

12.41: Another set of Indian substitution follows.

13.46: It’s 6-1! Sanjay scores with a beautiful shot. Immediately after Sudeep was denied, Sanjay took his chance and scores.

14.37: India are hunting for more goals. It looks like they are going for wholesale change as so many players seen queuing up outside the area.

15.37: Sanjay is denied by the goal-keeper while Vivek flew his shot over the goal.

16.03: It’s a GOAL! 7-1! Rahul Kumar gets his name on the score sheet. India are certainly enjoying their time here.

17.29: Vivek and Shivam takes the shot on target but both of them are denied by the goalkeeper.

17.42: Sudeep misses the target.

18.22: Shot from Sudeep but this time an opponent player clears the ball.

18.42: Sudeep shoots again but Ongadi had no trouble in keeping out the danger.

18.46: It’s the Captain but his shot is saved by Ongadi again!

19.01: Three consecutive shots from Indian players, but neither of them finds the back of the net. Kenyan goalkeeper Paul Ongadi is having a busy day.

19.11: Attack for Nigeria. Richard Wanganga misses the target.

19.43: India get a Penalty Corner but Sanjay misses it. Beautiful opportunity wasted.

India will be aiming their third win against Kenya in the Hockey 5s at Youth Olympics at the Parque Polideportivo Roca in Buenos Aires. India are on top of the table of Pool B with two wins against Bangladesh and Austria.