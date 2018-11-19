Hockey Flashbacks, 1994 FIH World Cup: So near, yet so far for Team India

FIH World Cup 1994: A false dawn for Pakistan, a narrow miss for Team India

The 1994 FIH World Cup was not just another Hockey World Cup. It was a golden opportunity for the once invincible hockey superpowers, India and Pakistan, to regain lost ground, as they performed superbly against all expectations in the league stage.

However, while India failed to grab the opportunity with both hands, Pakistan didn't hesitate to and went on to win the 1994 World Cup. Sadly, this proved to be a false dawn, and it was the last time that an Asian nation had staked a claim on the World Championship.

Team India at 1994 World Cup: A close blast from the past

Jude Felix: The man, who almost broke India's medal drought at the FIH World Cup

Much before Harendra Singh had brought the Indian style of attacking hockey back into focus, it was Jude Felix Sebastian, who tried to do so, in the 1994 edition. Leading the Indian team as the skipper, he surprised one and all when India broke their ignominious streak of losing the opening match in any Hockey World Cup, and pummeled South Korea by 2-0.

Though they lost to the Netherlands 2-4, they still had the situation under control, and for a while, it looked as if the old Indian team was trying to make a nice comeback. However, it wasn't destined that way, and India suffered another loss to Germany by 1-2 and a meagre draw to South Africa almost dashed their hopes, leaving their semifinal dreams pinned on the last group of matches.

Despite India pummeling Belgium by 4-2, Germany didn't lose to South Korea, and they proceeded to the semifinals. However, India, determined not to go back with a bad memory, went on a rampage.

Pummeling Argentina by 4-1 in the penalty strokes, India held back a ferocious England and won by a solitary goal to end the campaign on a respectable 5th position, their best since the home edition at Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1982.

Team Pakistan at the World Cup: A false dawn

FIH World Cup 1994: Goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed exults as the Dutch striker fails to score the goal

On the other hand, Pakistan was on a roll. Riding high on the meagre but respectable success of Barcelona Olympics, having won a bronze medal in that edition. With the exception of a 0-2 loss to England, Pakistan won against every opponent in their way, including the likes of Australia and Argentina.

In the semifinals, Pakistan came back remarkably from a 1 goal deficit against a reunited Germany to pummel them by 5-3 on penalties to storm into the finals, where they met their favourite arch rivals after India, the Netherlands. Once again Floris Jan Bovelander struck a goal into the Pakistani goalpost, attempting to spoil the mood of their rivals.

However, this time, Pakistan was better prepared, and Kamran Ashraf denied the Dutch their chance to rejoice by scoring the equalizer, forcing the Dutch to fight it out for the gold in the penalty strokes, where Pakistani captain Shahbaz Ahmed led his team to remarkable performance, leading the match by 4-3.

Not the one to take such challenge lying down, Netherlands attempted a comeback. But it was goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed, who denied the Dutch a comeback and won the World Cup for Pakistan, which was, unfortunately, their last World Cup ever.