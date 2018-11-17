Hockey Flashbacks : The most hostile World Cup ever for Team India

FIH World Cup 1990: One of the most hostile World Cup campaigns for Team India

If the 1990 World Cup will be remembered for anything, it will be for two things: the consolidation of European might in the sport, and the farce of sportsmanship that the hosts put up, even as their own countrymen were extremely hostile to their neighbouring country India.

Team India: Battling indiscipline, poor form and a hostile Pakistan:-

India at 1990 Hockey World Cup: A struggle against poor form, indiscipline, and a hostile host crowd [Image for Representational purposes]

Led by Pargat Singh, Team India was fighting on multiple fronts in the 1990 FIH Hockey World Cup, held for the first time in the country of its inventors, Pakistan. Apart from struggling from poor form and indiscipline within the team, the team was also facing an extremely hostile neighbour in the form of Pakistan.

In complete contrast to the hospitality offered by India to their neighbouring country when they visited us twice in 1982 for the FIH World Cup and the 1982 Asiad, Indians were welcomed with boos, shoes, slippers, bricks, or whatever could the home crowd lay their hands on.

To quote Jude Felix, who later led India to their first ever Youth Olympics medal in hockey as a coach, '.........In 1990, we were in the midst of one of the most hostile situations ever. We had a huge Pakistan crowd coming in, and booing, throwing shoes, slippers, bricks and what have you, but I had a decent tournament. I scored four goals. I use that as an example to say that nothing bothers me. Once you are mentally tough you can just go and play, no matter what."

Despite the hostility, and struggling form, India managed to save their face as they defeated Canada by 2-1 to fight for the 9th - 10th place, certainly a notch better than their horrendous stint at London the previous time, where they finished last out of 12 teams.However, they were forced to be content with the 10th position, when they lost out 0-1 to Argentina.

Return of Pakistan:-

However, despite the hostility shown to India, Pakistan had their own campaign running smoothly. They had certainly made amends for their disastrous campaign at the 1986 edition by performing well in front of the home crowd.

Winning three matches on a trot, Pakistan drew with England before losing out to West Germany by 1-0. However, the solitary loss didn't matter to the hosts, for they were already into the semifinals. They then shocked the defending champions Australia, as Khalid Bashir's goal in the 44th minute destroyed Australia's chances of making a comeback.

The consolidation of European supremacy:-

1990 FIH World Cup: the Netherlands become champions in front of a stunned Pakistani crowd

However, every Pakistani was in a rude surprise on the afternoon of 23rd February 1990, when the Pakistani team met the Netherlands in the final. Star player Shahbaz Ahmed gave Pakistan reasons to cheer as he opened the team's account. However, the dream was shattered, when Floris Jan Bovelander scored two back to back goals to snatch the lead from Pakistan, leaving the crowd with a stunned silence.

The final nail in the coffin was struck by Gijs Weterings when he struck a field goal in the 37th minute, and for the rest of the time, the Dutch defenders did their jobs well, winning back the World Championship after 17 years, and denying Pakistan a chance to strike back.