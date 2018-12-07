Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Australia won against China

Defending champions Australia made a mockery of China’s reputation by beating them 11-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening.

World Cup debutant China earned respects from all quarters after their performance in the last two matches.

But ruthless Australians annihilated their opponents with ease and the Chinese players are on the brink of elimination from the World Cup.

Australia dominated their opponents right from the start and scored goals on every quarter of the match.

Blake Govers scored a hat-trick and became the top scorer of the World Cup. Tim Brand scored a brace along six other players who registered their name on the score sheet.

It was Govers who opened the scoring from a penalty corner at the 10th minute. After that, it was raining goals at Bhubaneswar with the crowd enjoying every one of it.

Apart from Govers and Brand, Aran Zalewski, Tom Craig, Jeremy Hayward, Jake Whetton, Dylan Wotherspoon and Flynn Ogilivie scored for Australia.

#3 No mistakes throughout the match

Australia were patchy in their opening match against Ireland. The usual rhythm in their hockey was not there and allowed their opponents on some occasions to dominate them.

They rectified their mistakes and won comfortably against England. On Friday against China, the Kookaburras showed their character as they triumphed their way into quarter-finals.

Throughout the game, they have not committed a single mistake which could allow the opposition to stage a comeback. Teams often get complacent towards the end of the match after scoring so many goals.

But Australia are so different from others. They wanted to keep a clean sheet till the final hooter.

During the fourth quarter, Matt Dawson dived inside the circle to keep away a brilliant pass from one of the Chinese players, which was dangerous and could’ve ended up being a goal.

For the first time in the match, China were dominating possession midway in the fourth quarter but rock-solid defence from Australia players averted any kind of danger.

