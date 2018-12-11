×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium won against Pakistan

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
164   //    11 Dec 2018, 20:42 IST

Belgium made short work of Pakistan (Image Courtesy: Hockey India)
Belgium made short work of Pakistan (Image Courtesy: Hockey India)

Belgium made short work of a lacklustre Pakistan to book their ticket for the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup 2018. They defeated Pakistan by 5-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening.

Belgium are up to their real task when they face Germany two days later. But considering their performance, the Germans will endure a tough time to stop this talented Belgian bunch.

The Olympic silver-medallist scored two goals in the first quarter. Alexander Hendrickx converted a penalty corner in the 10th minute. Three minutes later, captain Thomas Briels increased the margin after brilliant skills from Simon Gougnard.

Thereafter, Belgium scored a goal in each of the three quarter. Cedric Charlier, Sebastien Dockier and Tom Boon registered their name on the score sheet.

Belgium will now face Germany in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

#3 Complete domination from the first whistle

The intent was clear for this Belgium team before they took the field against Pakistan. Give no chance to your opponents to stage a comeback.

As a result, the Belgian players started dominating from the first second of the match looking for an early goal. They got their first penalty corner in just 21 seconds but failed to utilise it.

Belgium tried to hold the possession from the start. It didn’t take long for them to get on to the scoreboard.

The second of the two back-to-back penalty corners was converted by their best person for the job Alexander Hendrickx.

Advertisement

The Red Lions kept their momentum and looked for another goal. They got it through some fine work by Simon Gougnard, who found Thomas Briels on the edge of the goalmouth and the Belgium captain made no mistake.

The two goals in the first quarter eased off some pressure of the Olympic silver-medallist team but they made it look like a practice match by scoring goals with ease and testing Pakistan defence on every available opportunity.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Hockey World Cup 2018 Pakistan Hockey Belgium Hockey Tom Boon
Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Avik Roy is a Kolkata-based Sports Journalist who previously worked with Orissa POST and Aajkaal. Dreams of standing on the National Anthem at a FIFA World Cup match.
Hockey World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Pakistan - 3 Standout...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, Crossover 3: Pakistan vs Belgium -...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: 'Belgium will eliminate Pakistan,'...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium won against...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India drew against...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Canada: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, Belgium vs South Africa: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018 Match 1: Belgium vs Canada, 5...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Belgium: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Belgium vs South Africa - 3...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us