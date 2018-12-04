Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why Argentina beat New Zealand 3-0

Argentina prevailed convincingly over New Zealand

After enthralling everyone with their 4-3 win over Spain in their inaugural match of the 2018 World Cup, Argentina took the field against New Zealand on Monday to strengthen their hold at the top of Pool A. Both sides began the game on a high note and had good chances to snatch the lead but both the goalkeepers came up with smart saves to make sure that it was goalless at the end of the first quarter.

Argentina started to take control of the game as they enjoyed majority of the possession. The deadlock was finally broken in the 23rd minute by the in-form striker Agustin Mazzilli who smashed a powerful reverse flick past New Zealand goalie Joyce.

Vila then made it 2-0 with a great finish from the edge of the circle in the third quarter. The finishing touches were applied by young striker Lucas Martinez who made it 3-0 with a neat finish.

The result meant that Argentina have one foot in the quarter-final. Let us take a look at the three reasons why Argentina won the contest 3-0.

#3 Controlled play in midfield

Hugo Inglis struggled to influence the game

After a fast start from the Kiwis, Argentina as they do so often slowed down the pace of the game and started rotating the ball amongst themselves with great patience. Argentina totally controlled the pace of the game with almost 60% possession. The slow pace of the game allowed the Olympic champions time on the ball which they used very nicely to build circle penetrations.

Apart from that, the high press of their midfield kept the Kiwis on their toes which eventually led to numerous turnovers. The likes of Rossi and Vila had a field day in the middle of the pitch whereas New Zealand’s Arun Panchia and Hugo Inglis struggled to influence the game as the match went on. It was only in the final few minutes that New Zealand did manage to conjure up some chances but it was too late by then.

