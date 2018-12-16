Hockey World Cup 2018, Bronze-medal match: 3 reasons why Australia demolished England

Australia steamrollered England 8-1 to win the bronze medal

After the heartbreaking loss against the Netherlands in the second semi-final, the Australians took to the field with the aim of securing a bronze medal in the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

England had succumbed against Belgium in the first semi-final and looked to finish the tournament strongly against the Aussies. However, all such hopes were dashed as the Kookaburras began the match on the front foot and created chances at will.

Goals from Blake Govers, Tom Craig made it 2-0 in the first quarter of the game. A brilliant team goal in the 19th min made it 3-0 for the Australians. Three goals in quick succession in the second half made it 6-0 for the top ranked team in the world.

Barry Middleton got a consolation goal for England but two more goals via penalty corners from Jeremy Hayward made the score line 8-1 in favour of Australia.

Let us take a look at the three reasons why Australia demolished England in the bronze medal match.

#3 Potent display by Australia's forwards

Blake Govers

It was one of the best display of attacking hockey by the number 1 ranked team in the world. The England defenders, torn apart by Belgium yesterday, were expected to put up a fight as they did in the league stage against Australia.

But the Australians were out there to make a statement today. Blake Govers began the proceedings with a tomahawk from the edge of the circle. Later on, Tom Craig combined with Timothy Brand to give the Aussies a 2-0 lead.

The goal of the match came in the 19th minute as the Australian forward line put up an exhibition in counter attacking hockey. Jake Harvie made a daunting run and passed the ball to Govers who put in on a platter for Craig to score the goal.

In the second half as well, the likes of Brand, Craig and Govers were a constant threat for the England defence by troubling them with their pace and excellent off the ball movement.

