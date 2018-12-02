Hockey World Cup 2018, Canada vs South Africa: 3 Standout Players from the match

The fifth day of the action at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2018 saw the Canadian side take on South Africa at the Kalinga Stadium in the capital city Bhubaneshwar of Odisha.

Gabriel Ho-Garcia put in a commanding performance

The first match of the day saw the Pool C teams play their second matches as the two underdogs from the pool faced each other. Canada and South Africa have been pooled with the hockey heavyweights Belgium and the hosts India in the Pool C.

Canada came into this encounter on the back of a loss against the Belgians which saw them test the Europeans and only lose by a margin of one goal (2-1) on the opening day of the competition. South Africa, on the other hand, suffered a humbling 5-0 defeat against the Indians.

The two sides hoped to get a win tonight to have a chance of keeping their chances alive of going through to the knockout stage.

The match started with South Africa taking control of proceedings on the court as they tested the Canadian resolve for the first two quarters. Canadian keeper David Carter kept them in the match with splendid saves as the score stood 0-0 at half time.

The second half started off with a promising third quarter that saw the sides come out in full steam and get a goal each as Nqobile Ntuli and Scott Tupper got their names on the scoresheet. The two sides kept attacking in the second half of the match but the keepers did well to keep the score at 1-1 as the two sides shared the spoils.

#3 Gabriel Ho-Garcia

Experienced midfielder Gabriel Ho-Garcia was a strong presence in the Canadian midfield. He kept the South African attacks in check in the middle of the park with his interceptions.

Ho-Garcia moved the ball well across the turf whenever Canada sprung into an attacking mode of play, especially in the second half of the match.

