Hockey World Cup 2018, Crossover 3: Pakistan vs Belgium

Pakistani players in action during their match against the Netherlands at the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup

Pakistan have made it to the knockout stages but have a tough task ahead as they get ready to face Belgium in their crossover match -- the winner of which will face Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Red Lions finished in the 2nd position in Pool C. They had the same number of points(7) as India but were below the hosts on goal difference. Belgium are yet to taste defeat in the 2018 World Cup and will be tested by a resolute Pakistani defence in the do-or-die match.

After 2 wins (against Canada and South Africa) and 1 draw (against India), the momentum is with Shane McLeod and his troops. They will certainly be the favourites against the Green Machines as almost all their players – Thomas Briels, Felix Denayer, Alexander Hendrickx, Luypaert, Simon Gougnard, Charlier – have been firing in the right direction.

Coming over to Pakistan – it will be fair to say that the team has not found the consistency they would have hoped for.

Being placed in the Pool of death alongside higher ranked teams like Germany (FIH Rank 6), Netherlands (FIH Rank 4), and Malaysia (FIH Rank 12, Pakistan (FIH Rank 12) failed to get going.

While Pakistan's defense showed some promise during the 0-1 loss against Germany and the 1-1 draw against Malaysia, the attacking unit of the Green Machines has let them down.

Pakistan could only manage to score 2 goals in their 3 matches and also faced a heavy 1-5 loss to the Netherlands in their final Pool match. Tauqeer Dar will need to implement a new strategy if he wants his side to pull off an upset against Belgium.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match between Pakistan and Belgium:

Event: Men's Hockey World Cup 2018

Venue: Bhubaneswar, India

Date: 11 December 2018

Time: 4:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast

India: Star Sports, Star Sports HD

UK: BT Sport

Australia: Fox Sports

Spain: Eurosport

New Zealand: Sky Sports (NZ)

Argentina: ESPN

South Africa: SuperSport

Live Streaming: Hotstar, FIH Official Youtube Channel

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Prediction

Pakistan's forwards are not firing and on the other hand, Belgium's attackers are enjoying a great run of form. Even if we compare the head-to-head results since 2013, The Red Lions have been superior and won all 3 of the matches the two clashed in.

Belgium will be eager to claw their way to the quarterfinals and are likely to win the match if all goes according to plan.

Score Prediction: Belgium 3 - 1 Pakistan

