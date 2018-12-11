Hockey World Cup 2018, Crossover 4: Netherlands vs Canada - Preview, Prediction, Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to Watch online

Netherlands' players celebrate after scoring against Pakistan in the Pool stage

Six of the eight quarterfinalists of the 2018 Hockey World Cup have already been decided. Argentina will lock horns with England while Australia will go head-to-head against France.

The Pool C and Pool D teams will be playing their crossover matches on 11 December 2018.

Netherlands will be squaring off against Canada in the 4th and final crossover match. The winner will get to play hosts India in the quarterfinals.

Both the Dutch and the Canadians have had fairly contrasting campaigns in the World Cup.

Canada finished at 3rd place in Pool C after losing 2 and drawing 1 of their 3 matches. Paul Bundy's boys showed some character against a much higher ranked Belgium in the first match but eventually went on to lose 1-2 to the Red Lions. Scott Tupper's goal helped them to a 1-1 stalemate against the South Africans in the 2nd match.

They were even playing extremely well in their final pool game against India. The scores were level after 3 quarters and it was anyone's game. However, a flurry of goals by the Men in Blue in the final quarter meant that Canada would go on to lose 5-1. Ultimately, Canada finished with just 1 point from their 3 matches.

Netherlands were the highest ranked team in Pool D with an FIH ranking of 4. They started things with a bang as they completely destroyed Malaysia in the first match. The Dutch won 7-0 with a hat trick from Hertzberger and a goal-a-piece from Brinkman, Kemperman, Van der Weerden, and Pruyser.

However, Max Caldas' troops faltered against Germany (FIH Rank 6) in the next match. They gave away a 1-0 lead and lost the match 4-1. The 3rd pool fixture against Pakistan was again a convincing 5-1 win as the Netherlands got things back on track.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match between the Netherlands and Canada:

Event: Men's Hockey World Cup 2018

Venue: Bhubaneswar, India

Date: 11 December 2018

Time: 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast

India: Star Sports, Star Sports HD

UK: BT Sport

Australia: Fox Sports

Spain: Eurosport

New Zealand: Sky Sports (NZ)

Argentina: ESPN

South Africa: SuperSport

Live Streaming: Hotstar, FIH Official Youtube Channel

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Prediction

It is ironic that Canada comes into the crossover match off a 1-5 loss while the Netherlands come into it off a 5-1 win. The Dutch will certainly have the advantage. In the last 4 encounters between the two, all have gone in favour of the Netherlands. Max Caldas' boys are expected to win the coming match convincingly.

Score Prediction: Netherlands 3 - 0 Canada

