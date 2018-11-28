Hockey World Cup 2018: India starts the tournament with a crushing 5-0 win over South Africa

India starts the Hockey World Cup with crushing 5-0

It was a perfect start for the Indian men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 team as they crushed South Africa by 5-0 in their opening Pool C match played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar played on Wednesday. The Indian team produced a dominating performance and just showed their class winning the match with ease.

For the first 9 minutes, the Indian team was not able to score a goal because the forward could not record a meaningful shot on target. India earned a penalty corner and a brilliant rebound shot by Mandeep Singh in the 10th minute gave the hosts a 1-0 lead. While 2 minutes later, a superb field goal by Akashdeep Singh helped the hosts increase their lead to 2-0. At the end of the first quarter, India led 2-0.

In the second quarter India continued their domination over South Africa in the first 7-8 minutes. South Africa controlled the game for the first time. India earned one penalty corner in the second quarter but could not convert it into a goal. Despite, India attacking, South Africa played good hockey putting pressure on Indian defence. At the end of first half India led 2-0.

It was another dominating display by Indian attackers in the first half of the third quarter. Both teams had no clear chances of scoring goals. In the 34th minute, India earned a penalty corner but missed the chance of scoring a goal. India continued to put pressure on South Africa defence with attacking play. South Africa earned their first penalty corner in the 42nd minute but the Indian defence denied South Africa a goal.

In the 43rd minute, Simranjeet Singh scored an excellent field goal as Mandeep Singh gave a pass to Simranjeet Singh to give India a 3-0 lead. Before the 3rd quarter ended, Lalit Upadhyay scored a brilliant field goal. At the end of the 3rd quarter, India led 4-0.

In the first minute of the final quarter, India earned their 4th penalty corner and great field goal by Simranjeet Singh in the 46th minute helped them to make it 5-0 lead. The Indian team continued their dominating performance. South Africa attacked in the last few minutes but could not succeed. India won the match by 5-0.

India tops the points table with a better goal difference. In the first match of the day, Belgium defeated Canada 2-1. The winner of each pool will qualify for the quarter finals directly.

India’s next match will be against Belgium on 2nd December.

