Hockey World Cup 2018, Malaysia vs Germany, 3 Standout Players from the match

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 286 // 09 Dec 2018, 19:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ruhr was in sensational form against Malaysia

The final day of groups stage matches took place in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 as former champions Germany took on Malaysia at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The two sides from the Group D had different motivations going into the encounter today evening.

Malaysia, who stood at the bottom of the Group D standings with one point from two games, was hoping to get an upset win over the table-toppers Germany which would put them in a crossover position.

Germany, on the other hand, who were unbeaten heading into this match, needed just a point from this match to ensure their top position in the group and seal their spot in the quarterfinals.

The Germans started off on a bright note with an early goal after a botched penalty corner attempt. Germany did well to recover quickly and Timm Herzbruch received the ball inside the ball and pushed it into the top corner for the first goal of the match.

Christopher Ruhr added another goal to make it 2-0 for Germany at the end of the first quarter.

Ruhr added the third goal with a stellar solo effort to put Germany in a comfortable position. However, the Malaysians stepped up their game and cut the lead down to one with a couple of well-worked penalty corner conversions.

Rahim Razie scored one goal and created another with a smart deflection by Noor Nabil as the first half ended 3-2.

Marco Miltkau got his third goal of the tournament after scoring a great deflection after Niklas Wellen's cross at the goalmouth.

Advertisement

Rahim Razie was on target again for Malaysia as he scored after a strong drag flick as Malaysia stayed in touching distance of the Germans on the scoreboard.

After a late penalty corner for Malaysia, Germans launched a quick counter-attack as Timm Herzbruch scored his second goal of the night to make it 5-3 on the night as Germany cemented their spot atop the Pool D standings after three wins out of three matches.

We take a look at the three standout players from today evening's fixture.

#3 Timm Herzbruch

Timm Herzbruch got two goals for the Germans

German forward Timm Herzbruch opened the scoring in the second minute of the match for the former World champions with a well-taken push into the top corner after a failed penalty corner attempt.

He continued to be active in the attack making good runs past the Malaysian defence into the attacking circle.

He bookended his performance late in the match with another goal as he deflected the pass from Wellen after a quick counter attack by the Germans after a foiled penalty corner by the Malaysians.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement