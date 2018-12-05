×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hockey World Cup 2018: Malaysia vs Pakistan - 3 Standout Players from the match

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
178   //    05 Dec 2018, 21:42 IST

Pakistan and Malaysia played out an absorbing 1-1 draw in Bhubaneswar
Pakistan and Malaysia played out an absorbing 1-1 draw in Bhubaneswar

In one of the most crucial games of Pool D, Pakistan and Malaysia played out a riveting 1-1 draw at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday. The shared spoils mean that the Green Shirts are now better placed at entering the Crossovers of the 2018 Hockey World Cup by virtue of their currently superior goal-difference.

Following three quarters of goalless yet absorbing hockey, Pakistan pulled ahead through a 51st minute strike from Muhammad Atiq Arshad. Four minutes later, Malaysia drew level when Faizal Saari scored from a penalty corner.

Here are three standout players from the thrilling draw between Malaysia and Pakistan.

#3 Imran Butt (Pakistan)

Imran Butt was at his resilient best in such a key encounter
Imran Butt was at his resilient best in such a key encounter

After conceding just a solitary goal against the strong German team in their opening encounter, Imran Butt chipped in with another solid effort under the bar. The veteran goalkeeper was called into action as early as the third minute itself. However, his swift reflexes denied Razie Rahim.

Imran continued to block Razie's shots in the first quarter. Aside from thwarting the Malaysian advances, he rallied the Pakistani defenders by providing instructions on a regular basis. His agility, coupled with the team's improved back-line, ensured that the Green Shirts were able to prevent potentially dangerous moments.

The Pakistan goalkeeper's only dent was the penalty corner through which Malaysia equalised. However, truth be told, Imran had no chance against Faizal Saari's perfectly executed drag-flick.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Hockey World Cup 2018 Pakistan Hockey Malaysia Hockey Muhammad Rizwan Jr Faisal Saari Hockey World Cup 2018 Results
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
Hockey World Cup 2018: Pakistan vs Malaysia - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, Netherlands vs Malaysia: 3...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Germany vs Pakistan - 3 Standout...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, Netherlands vs Malaysia: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Netherlands vs Malaysia - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Champions Trophy 2018: Semifinal, Malaysia vs...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why Netherlands won...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Pakistan vs Germany - 3 talking...
RELATED STORY
FIH Hockey World Cup: Down the Memory Lane with Stamps
RELATED STORY
Hockey Flashback: When India slumped and Pakistan lifted...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us