Hockey World Cup 2018, Netherlands vs Canada: 3 Standout Players from Crossover 4

Netherlands progressed to the quarterfinals with a comfortable victory over Canada

Reiterating their pedigree as an attacking unit, Netherlands ran rampant at the Kalinga Stadium and registered an emphatic 5-0 victory over Canada.

Pouncing on the disconnected opposition back-line, the Dutch flexed their muscles to set-up a mouthwatering quarter-final against India in the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

Following a goalless opening quarter, Lars Balk's deflection enabled Netherlands to take an early lead in the second quarter. Robbert Kemperman scored in the 20th minute to make it 2-0.

At the 40th minute, Thijs van Dam found a way past David Carter to consolidate Netherlands' lead.

Barely a minute later, Kemperman set off on a sparkling run along the baseline and unveiled a splendid pass to eventual goal-scorer Thierry Brinkman.

Two minutes before the final hooter, Thijs van Dam's canny finishing served as the cherry on top for the irrepressible Dutchmen.

Here are the three standout players from Netherlands' comprehensive victory over Canada in the fourth Crossover match.

#3 David Carter (Canada)

David Carter took one step to the left and nonchalantly stopped Jeroen Hertzberger's penalty stroke

A scoreline of 0-5 might usually indicate a poor performance from a goalkeeper. However, mere statistics cannot do justice to the resilient effort of David Carter in this match.

Up against the unstoppable Dutch attackers, he singlehandedly ensured that Canada were not buried under a bigger avalanche of goals.

During the early stages of the game, Carter's tenacity frustrated the Netherlands strikers to a significant extent.

He made a multitude of saves to deny the hungry attackers. In the second quarter, he copped a body blow as Bob de Voogd's missile came hurtling at a rapid pace. The goalkeeper's swift reflexes allowed him to move left and stop Jeroen Hertzberger's penalty stroke.

However, the relentless Netherlands attackers overcame Carter's valiance in the third quarter. Their synchronised passing and ability to hunt as a pack helped the Dutch find niche angles to corner the determined Canadian goal-keeper.

Notwithstanding Canada's dismal defeat, Carter did enough to convince the commentators to anoint him as the Player of the Match.

