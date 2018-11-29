Hockey World Cup 2018: New Zealand 2-1 France – 3 standout players from the match

FIH Hockey World Cup 2018 : 3 standout players from New Zealand vs France

Following an explosive start to the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup yesterday, the hockey lovers throughout the world were tuned in to the action that would open on the 2nd day of the tournament.

While Pool C opened its campaign yesterday, with hosts India mauling South Africa by 5-0, a rarity for any host's opening match in the history, teams of Pool A opened their campaign tonight with Olympic champions Argentina playing against Spain, while New Zealand played against France.

Argentina had to literally sweat it out against Spain for a win, when Gonzalo Peillat scored the penultimate goal in the 49th minute to break the tussle, making Argentina win by 4-3. This match was a relishing experience in classic hockey, with none of the teams ready to budge even an inch.

However, the match between New Zealand and France proved that this edition of the Hockey World Cup is no cringe-fest. France, who are ranked 20th in the world and have made it to this World Cup after 28 long years, gave a tough fight to New Zealand, who despite having secured an impressive lead in the 16th minute, had to literally sweat it out for the second goal.

For a while, it looked as if France would make a historic draw against New Zealand, had Stephen Jenness not come to New Zealand's rescue. The lone goal of France was mere consolation for the team. However, this also served a tough lesson to New Zealand, who need to buck up if they wish to proceed to the quarterfinals, or at least have an easier draw in the crossovers.

The match between New Zealand and France was a winner in many aspects. From nail-biting hockey to brilliant saves by the French goalkeeper, who literally forced the Black Sticks to sweat it out for a win, there are many heroes of this match. Following are 3 of those heroes who stood out in the match between New Zealand and France:-

#3 Kane Russell

FIH World Cup 2018: Kane Russell gave the crucial lead

This lanky drag-flicker of Maori descent, who was one of the key players behind New Zealand's dream run at the Commonwealth Games, where they won a silver medal after 16 long years, proved once again as to why he is the go-to man for New Zealand in any major tournament.

Despite missing out on the drag flick, Kane Russell didn't leave hold of the ball at all and shot it back on the rebound into the field goal, giving New Zealand the crucial lead, that was sustained miraculously till the dying minutes of the match.

However, his aggression on the field took a nasty turn, when he indulged rather too aggressively with some of the French players and was shown a green card as a warning. Despite the green card, it was Kane Russell's opening goal that kept the momentum of New Zealand, even as they faced stiff opposition from the French team.

