Hockey World Cup 2018: New Zealand vs Argentina – 3 Standout Players from the match

Argentina got away with a crucial win against New Zealand to set one foot into the quarter-finals of the 2018 Hockey World Cup. They comfortably defeated New Zealand by 3-0 at a nearly packed Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The game was a do-or-die for Argentina, given the fact that New Zealand also got the same number of points after their win against France. Both team were tied with three points and victorious team would all but secure a safe passage towards the last eight.

Argentina, beating a Spain in their first match which was thrilling encounter, took time to set their foot against New Zealand. The Kiwis started attacking right from the start to find an early goal. Argentina defenders had a torrid time in keeping their opponent quiet.

Hugo Inglis was the centre of all their attack as he tested Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi couple of times. Argentina too had their chance but their efforts were saved by Kiwi goalie Richard Joyce. The first quarter thus ended goalless.

Joyce saved an attempt early in the second quarter but couldn’t protect Agustin Mazzilli’s effort who scored from a powerful shot. The Olympic champions increased their lead through Lucas Villa in the third quarter and put the last nail on New Zealand’s coffin when Lucas Martinez scored five minutes from time.

Argentina kept more ball possession but it was New Zealand who had the upper hand for most of the time in the first half but couldn’t score a single one. The missed chances ultimately proved costly.

Argentina are leading the table with six points and all but secured their place for the quarter-finals. New Zealand though have on more chances in the cross-over.

Let us look at the three standout players of the match.

#3 Agustin Mazzilli

Agustin Mazzilli

The Argentine player was once again made his contribution in the match. He opened up the scoring for his team in the 23rd minute after a barren first half. What a goal it was! New Zealand were looking strong until that moment.

Peillat crossed from the left flank and it was received well by Mazzilli near the goalmouth. He turned around and made a shot towards the goal through reverse flick. There was so much in the shot that Joyce had no chance of blocking it.

Mazzilli could’ve scored again in the third quarter. After a beautiful move, Matias Paredes unselfishly released the ball to him. But he failed to trap the pass.

