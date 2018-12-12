Hockey World Cup 2018: The Netherlands vs Canada - 3 Talking Points

Subhashish Majumdar FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 40 // 12 Dec 2018, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Dutch were in command in spite of being a bit wayward

A misfiring Dutch side wreaked havoc in the Canadian circle for the better part of the match and romped home with ridiculous ease in spite of some wayward shooting which may not have please Max Caldas much.

The Canadians were never really in the contest and spent three-quarters of the match attempting in vain to keep the Netherlands strikers at a safe distance from their citadel without displaying much urgency or creativity up front.

David Carter in the Canadian goal had a lot to do and pulled off some remarkable saves but the Dutch themselves were mostly to blame for seeming to forget exactly where the posts where positioned.

At the end of the day though all that matters is that the three-time World Cup champions have set up a date with India and the Kalinga Stadium will be packed to the rafters for Thursday's quarterfinal.

We take a look at 3 factors that may have influenced the final outcome of the match that ended with a 5-0 scoreline in favour of The Netherlands.

#3 Dutch players in ominous form despite shooting circle woes

The very fact that the Dutch had to wait until the sixteenth minute to open the scoring after having stormed the Canadian circle eight times in the first quarter was proof enough that the orange army was struggling a bit to find the back of the net.

An ominous statistic that presented itself at the end of the proceedings revealed that the Netherlands strikers had ventured into the Candian circle no less than thirty-eight times but had only five goals to show for all their efforts.

Twenty shots on target were unleashed by the Dutch out of which David Carter saved eleven - but the manner in which the Netherlands strikers strung up the attacks with three players moving in tandem, with one making an overlapping run down the center to latch onto the final pass will have the Indians worried.

It would indeed be a near-impossible task to single out a livewire in the Dutch forward line as all the strikers look to be at their very best and will surely up the ante and iron out several flaws before taking on the hosts in the big quarterfinal.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement