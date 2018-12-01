Hockey World Cup 2018, Netherlands vs Malaysia: 3 Standout Players from the match

Herztberger was a constant threat to the Malaysian defence

The exciting action from the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 being held in the state of Odisha continued as we saw the first action from Pool D of the group stage competition.

The Pool D has been labelled as the ill-fated Group of Death in this year's Hockey World Cup edition as three former champions were pitted against each other.

The Netherlands, Germany and Pakistan were pooled along with Asian hopefuls Malaysia.

The first match of the Pool D saw the three-time World Champions Netherlands take on Malaysia at the Kalinga Stadium in the city of Bhubaneshwar in Odisha.

The action from the other Pools in the group stage has been nothing short of thrillers as the major contender teams had been made to work hard for their points.

Australia managed to narrowly get past Ireland, debutants China forced a draw against European powerhouse England and Argentina scraped past Spain in a seven-goal thriller.

With such adrenaline pumping action in the initial days of the competition, hockey fans in India were in for a treat as the Netherlands stepped on the turf to face off against Malaysia.

The Netherlands were in control for the most part of the match tonight and moved the ball around well on the turf.

A resilient goalkeeping performance from Subramiam Kumar was not enough to keep the Dutch attacking firepower at bay.

Jeroen Hertzberger, Mirco Pruijser, Robbert Kemperman, Mink van der Werdeen and Thierry Brinkman were the goalscorers for the Oranje as they won 7-0 in the end.

The Netherlands won the match in a dominating display of hockey as they won over the Malaysians to start off their World Cup 2018 with a huge statement.

We take a look at three players who stood out from the crowd in the match today.

#1 Jeroen Hertzberger

The Netherlands attack was charging at the Malaysian defence from all angles and exploiting the gaps almost at will They used the speed of their wingers well to penetrate the circle and build attacks.

The Malaysian defence were caught in a spot of bother in the first quarter when a slick move by the Dutch saw the ball at the mercy of Jeroen Herztberger and the forward hit the ball into the net with a reverse hit, which was reviewed by the umpire but the goal stayed.

He added another goal to his tally in the second quarter when Mirco Pruijser broke through the defence after a turnover and provided Hertzberger with another chance to score and the forward obliged.

To top off his evening, he scored a stunning goal towards the end of the match after his run through the backline and got his hat trick.

