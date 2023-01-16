Hockey World Cup 2023 points table: Updated standings on Day 3 after ENG vs IND match

Day 3 of the Hockey World Cup 2023 is now done and dusted. Two matches took place yesterday in Odisha, with home team India taking on former runners-up England in the last game of the day. Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium played host to the fixture, where England and India played out a goalless draw.

Courtesy of the result in Rourkela, England and India have qualified for the next round of the tournament. England are at the top of the Pool D points table with four points from two matches. India have earned the same number of points, but their goal difference (+2) is inferior to that of England (+5).

The other two teams of Pool D, Spain and Wales, were in action yesterday at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium as well. Marc Reyna and Marc Miralles' twin braces helped the Spanish outfit record a big 5-1 win against debutants Wales.

Spain have grabbed the third spot in the points table with three points from two matches.

Two more matches are left in Pool D of the Hockey World Cup 2023. India will take on Wales, while Spain will cross swords with England on January 19.

How can India finish 1st in Pool D of Hockey World Cup 2023 points table?

India need to beat Wales by a big margin to advance to the quarterfinals (Image: Hockey India/Twitter)

Three teams from each group will qualify for the next round, but only the tabletoppers will earn a direct entry into the quarterfinals of the Hockey World Cup. The other two teams will receive a place in the cross-overs round.

India will aim to secure a direct entry into the quarterfinals. To secure the first place, Harmanpreet Singh and Co. need to beat Wales by a big margin. They also need to hope that England do not win against Spain or England's final goal difference is inferior to that of the home side.

