Hockey World Cup 2023: Team India's schedule, matches list, timings in IST and live streaming details

Hockey World Cup 2023 will get underway on Friday, January 13, in Odisha, with four matches taking place on the opening day. Argentina will take on South Africa in the first match, followed by Australia vs. France, England vs. Wales, and India vs. Spain.

Hosts India will be keen to regain the World Cup title. The Indian team won its only World Cup title back in 1975. In the previous edition of the mega event, which happened in 2018 in India, the home side finished sixth.

Pakistan are the most successful team in the tournament's history, but they are not a part of the Hockey World Cup 2023. While fans will not witness India vs. Pakistan matches at the grand stage, they will see some exciting matches featuring Team India.

Before the mega event gets underway in Odisha, here's a look at Team India's entire schedule, match timings in IST and live streaming details.

Team India's schedule in Hockey World Cup 2023

Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel DD Sports will telecast all specific matches, semi-finals & final of the "FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023" 🏑



🗓️ 13th to 29th January



All the action LIVE on DD Sports (DD Free Dish)



#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame DD Sports will telecast all #TeamIndia specific matches, semi-finals & final of the "FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023" 🏑🗓️ 13th to 29th JanuaryAll the action LIVE on DD Sports(DD Free Dish) #HockeyWorldCup 2023 #HockeyWorldCup 📢 DD Sports will telecast all #TeamIndia🇮🇳 specific matches, semi-finals & final of the "FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023" 🏑🗓️ 13th to 29th JanuaryAll the action LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HockeyWorldCup2023 #HockeyWorldCup https://t.co/BAyWp9kH6t

India are placed in Pool D along with 1986 World Cup finalists England, two-time runner-up Spain and debutant Wales. Three out of the four teams from Pool D will advance to the second round, with the No.1 team gaining a direct entry into the quarter-finals.

Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian team in this tournament. Here is the full list of matches of Team India:

January 13: India vs. Spain, 7.00 pm IST, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

January 15: England vs. India, 7.00 pm IST, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

January 19: Wales vs. India, 7.00 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

When and where to watch India's matches in Hockey World Cup 2023?

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia The stage is set, the players are warmed up, and the nation is ready for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.



Less than 24 hours until the World Cup kicks off! The stage is set, the players are warmed up, and the nation is ready for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.Less than 24 hours until the World Cup kicks off! https://t.co/GwdQ032ONL

Hockey World Cup matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports First in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fans can also watch Team India's matches live for free on DD Sports. The first match will take place on Friday, starting at 7.00 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes