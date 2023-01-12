Hockey World Cup 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will begin tomorrow (January 13) in Odisha. Two cities, Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela, will play host to the mega event, where 16 teams will compete against each other to win the prestigious trophy.

Hockey World Cup 2023 will kick off with the group stage. Pool A features Australia, Argentina, France and South Africa. Belgium, Germany, South Korea and Japan form Pool B, while Pool C consists of Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia and Chile. Hosts India are in Pool D along with Spain, England and Wales.

Belgium are the defending champions of the tournament. They will kick off their campaign against South Korea on Saturday. The opening game of the mega event will happen tomorrow between Argentina and South Africa at 1:00 pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium.

Home team India will play their first game against Spain tomorrow evening at 7:00 pm IST at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. The top three teams from each group will advance to the second round, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The summit clash of the tournament will happen on January 29 at the Kalinga Stadium. Four-time champions Pakistan are not a part of this year's mega event, but there are some top teams who will look to entertain fans over the next few days.

Hockey World Cup 2023 telecast channel list in India

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia The stage is set, the players are warmed up, and the nation is ready for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.



Less than 24 hours until the World Cup kicks off! The stage is set, the players are warmed up, and the nation is ready for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.Less than 24 hours until the World Cup kicks off! https://t.co/GwdQ032ONL

Star Sports network will telecast all the games of the Hockey World Cup in India. Fans in India can watch the tournament live in English commentary on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports First.

All the games will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and application. Moreover, games of the Indian team, and the semifinals and final will air on DD Sports too.

Poll : 0 votes