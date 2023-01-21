Hockey World Cup 2023: Will India be able to solve its drag-flicking woes before the crossover?

16 Penalty Corners - One conversion! Yes, that’s what India’s record is in the three pool matches they have played in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. And that one goal only came when Wales didn’t have a goalkeeper as they had taken their goalkeeper off to play with 11 field players.

Also Read: Former coach backs the hosts

A penalty corner scoring percentage of 6% doesn’t do any justice to a team like the hosts who have players like Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar in their ranks. But it has not only been about India, the overall conversion rate of penalty corners has been low in this World Cup.

Out of the 243 PCs that have been awarded in the group stages, only 42 of them have been converted, which stands at a mere 17-18%.

While a few drag-flickers like Victor Charlet, Jeremy Hayward, and Jip Janssen have shown their class and scored with ease, it has been comparatively difficult for Asian drag-flickers to find the back of the net from PCs.

Major reasons why India has failed to convert Penalty Corners in this Hockey World Cup:

#1. Too much dependency on Harmanpreet

While the former champions have drag-flickers like Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas in their team, they have hardly got any opportunity in these three matches. Perhaps coach Graham Reid trusts skipper Harmanpreet more, which should be the case, seeing his form in the last few years, where he has evolved to be India’s best drag-flicker. But this world cup hasn’t been the best one for Harmanpreet. He has failed to find targets in this coveted event, hitting the drags straight into goalkeeper pads.

#2. Not many options in the 18

While Amit Rohidas can also flick, he has rarely been given a chance to do so in major international tournaments. His energy is saved for the fearless first rushing he does during penalty corners.

India also have Varun Kumar, who is a seasoned drag-flicker, but he has been in and out of the team in recent times and has only been given a chance during Harmanpreet’s absence. We might see him with his flicks in the crossover.

The hosts are surely missing the services of Jugraj Singh, who turned out to be their star last year with his ferocious drag flicks. Jugraj was Harman’s deputy last year, scoring 9 goals in 23 games but has now been excluded from the 18-member squad and will only come in when someone gets injured.

Also Read: India have one more chance to seal quarterfinal berth

#3. Not using many variations

India have either fired shots through skipper Harman’s drag-flick or through the slap shots of Jarmanpreet Singh. While Jarmanpreet has been successful a few times in the past with slap shots, it becomes a bit easier for the opponents to defend as they know the ball isn’t going to rise above the waist as it is considered a hit.

India haven't used many variations like deflections from the pusher or 360-degree rotation, which has made it easier for other teams to read the Indian drag-flickers.

#4. Advanced use of technology and analysis

When the squad was announced, all the teams must have done their homework as they were well aware that the side do not have a second drag-flicking option. The analysts would have studied Harmanpreet day in and day out and given their defenders and goalkeepers the angles where Harmanpreet shoots the most.

Also Read: Hockey World Cup to boost global fanbase

With the increased use of technology, it has become easier to predict drag-flickers’ movements and stop them from scoring with the help of first rushers.

Blocking the open angle or changing the angle towards the goalkeeper is the main aim of the first rusher, and the three teams who have played the hosts in the group stages have succeeded in keeping Harmanpreet silent.

How can India overcome these challenges?

Graham Reid should start with Harmanpreet Singh during PCs but it's high time that they give Varun Kumar an opportunity to take a shot. Variations are crucial for every team. Every team goes for variations once they fail to convert direct drag flicks.

Shall Graham Reid and Gregg Clark work their minds out and find an indirect way to beat the Black Sticks? We will get our answers on 22 January.

India to play against New Zealand in the crossover

India finished second in Pool D while New Zealand finished third in Pool C. India are still unbeaten in this World Cup while New Zealand have lost two games and won only one. They lost to Asian powerhouse Malaysia in a close contest in their last pool match.

New Zealand haven't been in the best of forms, having scored only five goals while conceding eight. Blacksticks' goalkeeper Dominic Dixon created a lot of problems for the Indian forwards during their Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar a few months back.

Out of the 44 matches the two sides have played against each other, the one-time champions have returned victorious in 24 while drawing levels in five.

Star mid-fielder Hardik Singh ruled out of the World Cup

It has now been confirmed that Hardik Singh, who was one of the mainstays of the Indian midfield, has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury. He suffered that injury in their game against England and was also rested for the next game against Wales. It is indeed a big blow for the team as Hardik played his magic both in midfield and in attack.

Reid has got in a like-for-like replacement as Rajkumar Pal, who was part of the reserves, has been drafted into the team.

Also Read: Rajkumar Pal replaces Hardik

When and where to watch?

The hosts will play against New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on 22 January 2023 at 07:00 PM IST. The match will be LIVE on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.

Poll : 0 votes