Hockey World League Semi Final: Indian Women's Hockey Team lose 0-3 to world number three Argentina

India did well to ensure Argentina remain goalless in the final 30 minutes of the match; face England in the Quarter-final

by Press Release News 16 Jul 2017, 23:44 IST

Johannesburg, 16 July 2017: The Indian Women's Hockey team lost 0-3 to strong opponents Argentina in their last group stage encounter here at the Women's Hockey World League Semi Final on Sunday. India will next take on England in the Quarter-final on July 18.

World No.3 Argentina were quick to get off the blocks scoring as early as the second minute of the match. It was Rocio Sanchez who fetched Argentina an early 1-0 lead. India’s goalkeeper Savita was kept busy right from the start and unfortunately for her this goal came off Argentina’s second shot on goal.

Though she made a diving effort to save the first attempt, an unmarked Sanchez was quick to pick up the rebound and convert. Soon after India came close to scoring an equalizer when Vandana Katariya assisted by Namita Toppo tried to deflect the ball into the post but it was blocked away by the Argentine goalkeeper.

Savita made as many as four saves in the first 15 minutes and one of her best saves was padding away a fiercely struck shot by Julieta Jankunas. Argentina also won their first PC in the 6th minute but it was blocked away by first runner Namita Toppo. Maria Granatto scored Argentina’s second goal in the 14th minute to go into the first hooter with a strong 2-0 lead.

India played this quarter sensibly, covering their defence and restrict Argentina from entering the striking circle. In the 23rd minute India won a PC but nothing came off the opportunity as Rani’s strike was well-saved by the Argentina goalkeeper. Soon after, in the 25th minute Argentina was awarded a penalty stroke when Sushila fouled while defending a PC awarded to Argentina. The penalty stroke was converted by Noel Barrionuevo.

Argentina began the third quarter with a comfortable 3-0 lead and continued to put India under pressure. They won back-to-back PCs in the 34th minute but India goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu, who replaced Savita after half-time, along with first runner Namito Toppo did well to defend. India came up with deep defensive tactics to keep Argentina goalless in this quarter.

The final 15 minutes saw the Indian defenders keep the Argentine attackers in check. They didn’t allow easy chances in the striking circle, they came up with a high press to frustrate the Argentines. Meanwhile, the Indian attackers made desperate attempts to take a successful shot on goal but it was hard to come by.

A tense tackle by India Sunita Lakra resulted in Argentina being awarded with a PC in the dying minutes of the match. But Rajani was brilliant with her save. India gave away another PC to Argentina soon after, this was their 9th penalty corner but nothing came off the chance.

Though Rani manufactured a great shot on goal within the final two minutes to the hooter, the Argentina goalkeeper denied India a goal ending the match in their favour and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

India will take on England on July 18 at 19.15 hours IST. Matches will be shown live on Star Sports 1, HD1 as well as live streamed on Hotstar.com