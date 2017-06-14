HWL Semi final 2017: India vs Scotland live streaming info, where to watch on TV, squads and team news

All you need to know ahead of India's opener against Scotland.

India will be without star defender Rupinder Pal Singh

Along with the ICC Champions Trophy, England is all set to host another premier sporting competition featuring arch rivals India and Pakistan with the Hockey World League Semifinals. The action is set to kick off tomorrow at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, as India open their campaign against Scotland.

The Indians start as favourites in the tie and prior to the tournament, they have spoken about their aim for this competition. Manpreet Singh, who will lead the side in the absence of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, said that the minimum objective of the side is to finish in the top two.

A lot is at stake in this competition as the teams are vying for a place in the Hockey World League finals as well as in the Hockey World Cup, both of which will be hosted in India.

The Indian team is coming into the tournament off the back of a decent showing in a tri-series featuring Germany and Belgium, where they won one, drew one and lost two matches.

For India, Rupinder Pal Singh and SK Uthappa will not be playing, with the former suffering from a hamstring injury and the latter having to go home for a family emergency. The duo will be replaced by Jasjit Singh Kular and Sumit.

Chris Grassick will lead the Scotland side as he returns from injury. The team will also feature Alan Forsyth, who was part of the Great Britain side that won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup recently and won the Man of the Match award in the final.

Squads

India – Akash Chikte, Vikas Dahiya, Pradeep Mor, Kothajit Singh, Surender Kumar, Jasjit Singh Kular, Harmanpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Sumit, Satbir Singh, SArdar Singh, Manpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh

Scotland – Wei Adams, Tommy Alexander, Russell Anderson, Tim Atkins, Kenny Bain, Michael Bremner, Gavin Byers, Callum Duke, David Forrester, Alan Forsyth, Chris Grassicl, Ed Greaves, Gordon McIntyre, Willie Marshall, Lee Morton, Nick Parkes, Jamie Wong

Match prediction

Despite Scotland’s good form, India should be able to start their campaign on a winning note. Sreejesh and Rupinder Pal will be big misses but India have enough strength in their squad to take home the win.

Verdict – India 3-1 Scotland

Live match information

Time – 6.30 PM IST

Venue – Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

Broadcasting – Star Sports 2 HD/SD

Live Streaming – Hotstar

