India could be all set to host Pakistan hockey team on Indian soil in 2019

The matches would be a part of the Hockey Pro League slated for 2019.

Fans in India may get to witness hockey’s biggest rivalry

What’s the story?

The iconic India-Pakistan rivalry, arguably the biggest in the world of hockey, could all set to be rekindled thanks to the Hockey Pro League. This new competition is an initiative of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that will see nine international teams – both men and women, face off against each other home and away in a league format over a period of multiple months.

The matches will be hosted by the nations at their respective national stadiums, with the exception of Pakistan, who will play their home games in Scotland. However, India’s home legs could see Pakistan play on Indian soil, something that is an issue that is bound to crop up.

The league will start in the year 2019 and CEO of the FIH Jason McCracken said, “Scotland has a sizeable Pakistani population and has agreed to host Pakistan’s games. But we want India to host Pakistan in India.”

He added, “However, we are aware of the diplomatic situation between the countries. FIH President Narinder Batra is in close dialogue with the Indian government. We understand it is complex but we are trying hard and hoping the rivalry will continue on Indian soil.”

In case you didn’t know

Tensions between the two neighbouring countries have been high in recent times, with Pakistani athletes excluded from competitions hosted in India. The last time the two nations hosted each other in a Test Series was all the way back in 2006 while they faced off against each other at the Asian Champions Trophy and Sultan Azlan Shah Cup last year.

The heart of the matter

McCracken said that the FIH have alternate plans ready in case India does not host Pakistan two years from now but at the same time, he stressed on the importance of the rivalry and how it is huge for the sport itself.

He also stated that after the 2018 World Cup, they will be looking to introduce changes to the game to make it more attractive for the viewers and to develop the sport overall. One of the changes could be the ‘two goals for a field goal’ rule, which has been a huge hit in the Hockey India League.

What’s next?

The two rivals will face off on Sunday for the first time this year in the World Hockey League Semifinals in London in what will surely be a thrilling encounter.

Author’s take

India hosting Pakistan will be a huge step for the sport and the two nations, given how popular it is in both countries as well. We hope that it does come through and fans in India can get a dose of the best rivalry hockey has to offer.

