IND vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – June 11, 2023

India (IND) will lock horns with Argentina (ARG) in the 47th match of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands will be hosting this exciting game on Sunday, June 11.

After a dominating win against Argentina, the Indian team suffered a 3-2 defeat against the hosts Netherlands in a nail-biting game. With seven wins and five losses, India will be hoping to end the leg with a win as they currently sit comfortably at the top of the points table with 27 points and a goal difference of +8.

Argentina, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to the leg as they suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss against India in their opening fixture. The team will be eager to stage a strong comeback in the next game as they are currently placed fifth in the points table with 13 points and a goal difference of -12, having won just two of their 13 games so far.

Match Details

Match: India vs Argentina, Match 47, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 11, 2023, Sunday, at 9:10 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Mandeep Mor, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, and Simranjeet Singh.

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Nehuen Hernando, Emiliano Bosso, Juan Catan, Nicolas Cicileo, Martin Ferreiro, Federico Monja, Leandro Tolini, Facundo Zarate, Diego Paz, Lautaro Ferrero, Frederico Fernandez, Facundo Sarto, Tadeo Marcucci, Joaquin Puglisi, Juan Ronconi, Matias Rey, Nicolas della Torre, Augustin Bugallo, Santiago Tarazona, Thomas Habif, Lucas Villa, Ignacio Nepote, Augustin Machelett, Ignacio Ibarra, Ladislao Gencarelli, Felipe Merlini, Maico Casella, Lucas Toscani, Nicolas Keenan, Augustin Mazzilli, Bautista Capurro, Lucas Martinez, Nicolas Acosta, Tomas Domene, Lucio Mendez, Ignacio Nardolillo, Tobias Martins

Probable Playing XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Juan Catan, Nicolas Keenan, Nicolas Cicileo, Nicolas della Torre, Lucas Toscani, Federico Monja, Matias Rey, Thomas Habif, Augustin Mazzilli, Tomas Domene

IND vs ARG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Juan Catan, Federico Monja, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Abhishek, Matias Rey, Nicolas della Torre, Lucas Toscani

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Amit Rohidas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Juan Catan, Federico Monja, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Abhishek, Thomas Habif, Matias Rey, Lucas Toscani

Captain: Hardik Singh, Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh

