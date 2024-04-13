IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups for today's India vs Australia Match 5 - April 13, 2024

Team India will take on Australia in the fifth and last match of the IND vs AUS Test series at Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth on April 13, Saturday.

Men In Blue, led by Harmanpreet Singh, began the last three games with an early lead. However, they couldn’t control the Australian attack in the middle and latter stages of the match and eventually, conceded goals via penalty corners.

As the Indian head coach Craig Fulton mentioned, Team India will aim to win more penalty corners and convert them to goals in order to succeed in the last game of the series.

On the other hand, Australia has been in dominating form, hitting 14 goals, thanks to Jeremy Hayward’s impressive attack in the crucial stages of the game.

The Kookaburras would be hoping to weaken the Indian defense and aim for penalty corners and push them to the corner in order to clean-sweep the opposition.

IND vs AUS Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, Fifth Test

Date & Time: April 13, 2024, Wednesday, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth

IND vs AUS Squads to choose from

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera. Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Australia

Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, James Collins, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Joel Rintala, Lachlan Sharp, Ash Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Ky Willott, and Aran Zalewski (c).

IND vs AUS Probable Starting Lineups

India

PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (vc), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Mandeep Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh.

Australia

Johan Durst (GK), Jeremy Hayward, Jake Harvie/Corey Weyer, Aran Zalewski (c), Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Jayden Atkinson, Ky Willot, and Tom Wickham.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Match 5 of five-Test series)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jeremy Hayward, Jarmanpreet Singh, Eddie Ockenden, Manpreet Singh, Corey Weyer, Aran Zalewski, Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, and Jake Whetton.

Captain: Jeremy Hayward | Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jeremy Hayward, Eddie Ockenden, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Tom Wickham, Aran Zalewski, Jake Whetton, and Abhishek.

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh | Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh