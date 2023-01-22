IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 22nd, 2023

India will take on New Zealand in the second crossover match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 22.

Team India are having a fantastic tournament as they have not lost a single game in the group stages, including a 0-0 draw against England in a nail-biting game.

The hosts finished second in the Pool D points table with seven points and a goal difference of +4. The Indian team will be eyeing a quarterfinals spot as they gear up to face a depleted New Zealand side in their upcoming game.

After beating Chile in their opening game, New Zealand lost back-to-back games, including a humiliating 4-0 loss against the Dutch team in their last group-stage game.

They finished third in the Pool C points table with three points and a goal difference of -3. The team need to forget their previous losses and get back on track as they will be facing an in-form Indian team in their upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand

Date & Time: January 22, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

India

Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

New Zealand

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison

Probable Playing XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

New Zealand

Dominic Dixon, Kane Russell, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Simon Child, Sam Lane, Nick Ross, Sean Findlay, Kim Kingstone, Simon Yorston, Blair Tarrant

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dominic Dixon, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Mandeep Singh, Sam Lane

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Akashdeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dominic Dixon, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Kane Russell, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Mandeep Singh, Sam Lane

Captain: Amit Rohidas, Vice-Captain: Kane Russell

