IND vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – August 4th, 2022

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on Wales in their last group stage match of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

India are currently placed atop Pool B with seven points from three matches. Meanwhile, Wales find themselves in third place with six points from as many games as the Indian side.

Wales are in need of a win to qualify for the semis, while a draw would see India through to the last four. Fans can look forward to an exciting contest on Thursday evening.

Match Details

Match: India vs Wales

Date & Time: August 4, 2022, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Center

Squads to choose from

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Wales

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Dewi Roblin, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelley, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Dale Hutchinson, Rupert Shipperley, Joe Naughalty, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Ben Francis and Owain Dolan-Gray.

Predicted Playing XI

India

PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Wales

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Steve Kelley, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Dale Hutchinson, Rupert Shipperley, Luke Hawker, Ben Francis.

IND vs WAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Mandeep Singh, Luke Hawker, Lalit Upadhyay.

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Mandeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Steve Kelley, Dale Hutchinson, Manpreet Singh, Nilkanta Sharma, Ben Francis, Gurjant Singh, Abhishek.

Captain: Varun Kumar, Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh

